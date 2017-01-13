With each New Year comes the same old talk about resolutions, and the most popular by far is the promise of living a healthier life in the year to come. But statistics have clearly shown that few actually follow through with resolutions committed to in January. That’s why, this year, Pita Pit is making it easier than ever for pita lovers to reach goals without compromising the delicious tastes they crave. The company delivering the “Fresh Grilled, Flavor Filled” brand campaign is now offering Small Pita Pairings – the same classic pita options fans love, but in a smaller, cheaper, lower-calorie size, perfect for pairing with a side and beverage.

“We want to support resolutions to maintain a healthier lifestyle while still offering them amazing fresh grilled taste and the convenience of dining out,” said Patrick O’Dell, Director of Marketing for Pita Pit USA. “For too long, convenient food and healthy eating haven’t gone hand in hand. These smaller pitas give guests a wider variety of options for a delicious snack on the go or a lower calorie meal option. They can build their favorite pita just the way they like it without feeling guilty.”

Pita Pit’s menu is based on the customer’s choice of fresh meats, vegetables, cheeses and zesty sauces flavorfully packed into the brand’s soft pitas, now available in regular or small size. For those customers watching their wallets in the New Year, Pita Pit wanted to offer a more affordable price point with their small pitas but still have the customization that the brand is known for.

“When we were looking to add a new size to our menu, we consciously wanted to have a lower price option for our guests,” said O’Dell. “Eating trends are shifting and with our demographics, we know that our customers are eating smaller meals throughout the day. It became increasingly important to us to offer a less expensive, lower calorie option that still was customizable and grilled fresh to order.”

Throughout its nearly 20-year history in the U.S., Pita Pit has continually grown its category lead as a healthier alternative to fast food by encouraging consumers to feel good about what they eat and by offering personalized, better-for-you options. Pita Pit aims to provide consumers with a better way to kick off 2017 and healthier choices when dining out.

“Pita Pit has continued to grow across the country due to our brand’s unique ability to think outside the box and satisfy each of our guests’ individual tastes,” said Peter Riggs, President of Pita Pit USA, Inc. “For two decades, we’ve always focused on providing options that are fresher and healthier than our competitors, and now guests are starting to demand that from the quick-service segment. We’re thrilled to launch a smaller size of pitas as the next phase of that growth as we continue menu innovations that will help create even more pita fanatics in the New Year.”

About Pita Pit

Since opening its first restaurant in the U.S. in 1999, Pita Pit Inc. has continued to be one of the fastest-growing quick service restaurant franchises in the country. Offering a healthier and more flavorful alternative to traditional fast-food through its signature grilled taste. Pita Pit's made-to-order pitas feature a customizable mix of the freshest grilled meats, vegetables, cheeses and zesty sauces all flavorfully packed into a delicious soft pita. The company was founded in Ontario, Canada in 1995, and Pita Pit Inc. was acquired in 2005 by the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Pita Pit USA. Now boasting more than 600 locations across 11 countries, Pita Pit is recognized as No. 1 in its category in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 and was ranked as the 14th fastest growing restaurant chain in the world by Technomic in 2016. Learn more at http://www.pitapitusa.com.

