Ben Cohen Joins Umbrella Games, Mobile Game Developer & Publisher

Umbrella Games LLC., Communications

http://www.umbrella.games

Umbrella Games is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Cohen to their ownership team. Based in New York City, Cohen is known for his decorated career in the mobile space, and will spearhead Umbrella’s distribution initiatives. He is a veteran in the mobile space, leveraging the power of social networking and influencer marketing in content publishing. In addition to Umbrella’s catalogue, he will spearhead the Partner Program. Cohen says, “The Partner Program is a major initiative, we want to give the opportunity to publishers/influencers of any size, to market premium games to their audiences globally.

On adding Cohen to to the ownership of Umbrella, “It is his ability to reach people all over the globe that impresses Umbrella the most.” says Co-Founder Mikael Tyrsen.

Umbrella Games

Umbrella Games LLC, an independent video game developer and publisher, is recognized as a global leader in mobile game development. With titles available for both Android and iOS, Umbrella boasts a portfolio of 23 games to date, with many more in the production. Boom Dots and Down The Mountain, their two most popular games, have been downloaded in excess of 4 million times from both the Apple and Google Play app stores. Perhaps most impressive is their consistent mainstay on the “Features” section of the App Store - refresh it every week and you are bound to see a new Umbrella game lauded as anything from a “Staff Pick” to a “Game We Can’t Stop Playing.”

Specializing in what Umbrella refers to as “Arcade-style,” their games more often than not transcend any clear classification, making them all the more exhilarating and addicting. In addition, Umbrella games span from the simple and silly to the complex and thought-provoking. Indeed, mobile game news website, Touch Arcade writes: "When it comes to high score chasers on mobile, there's a few studios that crank out reliably good stuff. Umbrella deserves a ton of credit.”