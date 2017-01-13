BIXOLON Unveils Innovative mPOS Printing Solutions at NRF 2017

Our products are designed to seamlessly integrate and complement today’s mPOS systems, providing robust functionality, ultra-compact mobility and advanced connectivity.

BIXOLON America, Inc., a leading global mobile, label and POS printer manufacturer, will unveil three compact printing solutions designed to support retail’s skyrocketing demand for mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail’s BIG Show, January 15-17 in New York City. The solutions include the space-saving cube printer, next-generation mPOS hub device and an ultra-compact 4-inch mobile printer.

Market research firm Technavio predicts a compound annual growth rate of 51% for the mPOS market in the Americas over the next four years, and a report from BI Intelligence forecasts growth of the mPOS market through 2021, with hardware upgrades being a core driver of mPOS usage. “Retailers are cutting the cord and migrating to smaller, lighter, more mobile solutions,” said John Kim, BIXOLON’s marketing director. “Our products are designed to seamlessly integrate and complement today’s mPOS systems, providing robust functionality, ultra-compact mobility and advanced connectivity.”

Exclusive Look at BIXOLON’s Latest

In 2016, for the third year in a row, BIXOLON was named the global leader in mobile receipt printing by Japanese research company Chunichisha. Retailers visiting BIXOLON at the NRF Show (Booth #1443) will get a sneak peek at its newest, most innovative mobile solutions, available Spring 2017:

SRP-Q300: BIXOLON’s first cube 3-inch thermal desktop printer is designed to free up counter space and complement the latest mPOS systems with its small, sleek and ultra-compact design. With top- and front-exiting receipt options, the SRP-Q300 also supports a range of accessories— including LCD customer displays, card readers (MSR/SCR), and tablet stands—which transform it into a complete mPOS solution with sleek and easy cable management.

B-gate Box (BGT-100B): With limited ports, tablets are problematic when it comes to supporting multiple POS peripherals. BIXOLON’s next-generation B-gate Box, is a standalone intelligent hub that seamlessly connects and charges the host tablet device (via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi wireless communication) while supporting up to 4 USB peripherals (scanner, cash drawer, customer display, RFID reader, scale, etc.). The BGT-100B gives retailers the flexibility and scalability to design their own POS environment while supporting existing peripherals and smart mobile devices.

SPP-R410: BIXOLON’s latest-generation 4-inch mobile printer is a full 25% lighter and 22% smaller than its predecessor, the SRP-R400. With both wireless and wired connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB and Serial, this tiny workhorse is ideally suited for retail warehouse and on-the-go printing applications.

In addition to its previewing its latest lineup, BIXOLON announces Apple MFi (Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad) certification for its popular, high-performance SRP-S300 liner-free label and receipt thermal POS printer, allowing retailers to easily integrate iOS devices.

Technology Partners

BIXOLON will host complementary hardware and software technology partners, including Iconex, eMobilePOS, MSP Mobility Corp, 4Court Solutions, Ltd, RPoint, MobiWork LLC, nClose. In addition, BlueStar will showcase a new mPOS bundle, featuring Partner Tech tablet, eMobilePOS software and BIXOLON’s B-gate hub solution.

“We’re looking forward to another successful NRF show,” commented Kim. “We invite retailers to experience our innovative designs, and team with us to accelerate mobile initiatives.”

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2016, for the third year in a row, BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha, securing a 31.9% market share. Continuing its history of innovation, the company offers the smallest and lightest mobile printer available today, the SPP-R210, as well as the SRP-F310II, the only waterproof POS receipt printer with an unlimited 4 year warranty. For more information, contact us at http://www.bixolonusa.com.

