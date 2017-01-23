DMG Productions is proud to announce the upcoming airing of the highly acclaimed series, Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr., scheduled to broadcast Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 5:00pmEST.

This segment will educate viewers about the technology behind SmartCap, which was founded in 2008 to address the limitations of fatigue monitoring technologies within the mining industry. Today SmartCap is used by some of the world’s biggest companies and has expanded far beyond mining. The show will enlighten viewers on how the wearable fatigue-monitoring tool for vehicle drivers (or operators) works, and will go-behind-the-scenes to show how the technology provides real-time measurements of fatigue, based on direct physiological measurement, rather than estimation via measures of related symptoms.

OtoScience Labs is devoted to increasing awareness of and developing solutions for the problems of noise, hearing loss, and tinnitus. In this episode, Innovations will go behind-the-scenes to educate how OtoScience Labs is dedicated to innovation and the development of technology to better measure hearing loss and tinnitus in animal models and humans.

Based in Brea, California, the IR-TEC America team has more than 25 years of experience working with occupancy sensor and lighting control service customers in the North American market. Innovations will explore how IR-TEC is developing innovative, efficient, user-friendly products with a goal of providing safer and more energy efficient solutions for building control.

In terms of service and maintenance, wind energy is a challenging field. Viewers will learn how Weidmüller’s condition monitoring solutions provide operators with transparency and innovative methods of automated countermeasure implementation. Spectators will also see how Weidmüller’s monitoring solutions help photovoltaic systems operate more efficiently for longer periods.

"Constant advances in science and technology are changing the way business, hospitals, and doctors operate” said Michele Nehls, Senior Producer for the Innovations series. “We look forward to enlightening audiences on the amazing breakthroughs we are seeing across the board.”

About Innovations & DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Our field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables us to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit: http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Michele Nehls at: (866) 496-4065 or via email at: info@innovationstelevision.com.