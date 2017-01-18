HCPro Launches Revenue Cycle Advisor

HCPro is excited to announce the launch of Revenue Cycle Advisor (http://www.revenuecycleadvisor.com), an easy-to-use web-based information service updated daily with expert commentary and insights covering the entire revenue cycle.

Revenue Cycle Advisor (RCA) provides the hospital revenue cycle team with an all-access pass to HCPro’s compliance and health information management (HIM) content, with expanded coverage of billing, case management, medical records management, privacy and security issues, and department management. RCA also includes members-only access to quarterly Medicare regulation training, delivered by nationally known compliance educators, plus weekly CMS updates.

“RCA helps all members of the revenue cycle make faster, better decisions and execute them with confidence,” said Erin Callahan, HCPro’s vice president of product development & content strategy. “This robust resource leverages HCPro’s three decades of coding, HIM, compliance, and Medicare expertise to provide customers with a reliable one-stop shop for tools, best-practice guidance, and regulatory updates.”

Revenue Cycle Advisor provides frontline staff with the information and tools to be efficient and effective in their daily work, while supplying the revenue cycle leadership team with access to best-practice strategies, expertly developed forms and policies, and the latest news and compliance tips to ensure the entire revenue cycle team is operating at its highest level.

“RCA’s team of researchers and educators continuously monitor news, updates, and best practices across the revenue cycle to deliver education to billing, reimbursement, compliance, and other revenue cycle professionals who must stay up-to-date on evolving guidelines, rules, and regulations,” Callahan added.

Revenue Cycle Advisor features regular columns and contributions from HCPro’s best-in-class regulatory specialists, who are highly regarded for their expertise in topics including Medicare, coding and HIM, and revenue integrity. Quarterly webinars for members also cover the latest Medicare and OIG regulatory updates. Finally, RCA members can access an extensive library of resources for revenue cycle professionals, including forms, templates and tools, on-demand training webinars, and white papers.

For more information, see http://www.revenuecycleadvisor.com.

