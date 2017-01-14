Rebecca Hazzard

RE/MAX of Rock Valley, the RE/MAX franchise in Oregon, Ill., is now under new ownership. Rebecca Hazzard, a leading broker in the office, has acquired the franchise from Judy Aurand and Carla Benesh, who founded the office in 2003.

Hazzard, 30, is a lifelong Oregon resident who has become a top sales producer since earning her real estate license in 2014 and joining the RE/MAX of Rock Valley sales team. After just eight months as a broker, she was honored with the RE/MAX Rising Star Award, which goes to the most productive new brokers, and she also earned membership in the RE/MAX 100% Club, which recognizes annual sales achievements.

A graduate of Western Illinois University, Hazzard owned and operated a local pub before becoming a real estate professional. She and her husband have four young children and now reside near Oregon on their family farm.

“I’m thrilled to lead one of the top real estate offices in our area and build on the great tradition of service and productivity that Judy and Carla established,” said Hazzard. “We have a great team of hard working agents who work very effectively together. Having previously owned a business and enjoyed the experience, I think this will be a great fit for me, as well as an opportunity to contribute to our community in many meaningful ways.”

The office will remain in its current location at 606 E. Washington St., and Hazzard plans to expand its staff of five brokers, which includes Benesh, who will now focus exclusively on real estate sales.

“I’m confident that we can achieve significant growth over the next year or two,” Hazzard said. “Not only do we have a great working environment, we also have at our disposal the full array of industry leading technological and marketing tools provided by the worldwide RE/MAX organization. And our office has membership in both the Rockford area and metropolitan Chicago multiple listing services, which lets us easily maximize the market exposure of the properties we list.”

The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,300 sales associates and 106 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at http://www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.

