Fremont_NWR We’re very excited about the outstanding results of this pilot project, and the potential to help local governments save millions of dollars in disposal fees while encouraging residents to reduce their environmental footprint.

Zerocycle, creator of the proprietary Resident Engagement Platform that uses rich data analytics and behavioral science technology to help local governments increase recycling, reduce waste and dramatically lower disposal costs, announced today that the results of its pilot project with the City of Fremont, CA exceeded expectations.

The pilot project, which took place in June 2016 and was led by the California-based public agency StopWaste and community-based marketing firm Action Research, tested three programs vs. a control group to identify effective outreach strategies for reducing the amount of organic material placed in household trash by Fremont residents: 1) Zerocycle’s unique Neighborhood Waste Report (NWR); 2) hangtags; 3) a kitchen countertop pail with 30 compostable bags. The control group received no outreach materials.

While each outreach strategy helped reduce the amount of compostable material lost to the landfill, the positive impact of Zerocycle’s NWR was especially notable and included:

A 41% reduction in the amount of food scraps in the trash

A 28% reduction in organic material in the trash

A 13% reduction in overall trash bin weight

These improvements are welcome news for all parties and stakeholders, especially Mayors and local government officials in Solid Waste, Public Works, and Sustainability Departments who need to reach aggressive waste reduction goals. The full report entitled “Pilot Program: StopWaste City of Fremont Residential Food Scrap Recycling” is available here.

“We’re very excited about the outstanding results of this pilot project, and the potential to help local governments save millions of dollars in disposal fees while encouraging residents to reduce their environmental footprint,” commented Hunter Hayes, Zerocycle’s Co-Founder and CEO. “The national recycling rate of about 34 percent has been flat over the last few years, and the effectiveness of educational-only campaigns has leveled off. That’s where Zerocycle’s approach is revolutionary. We fuse industry-first data analytics with powerful behavioral science outreach techniques such as normative social influence to create friendly competition, and motivate individuals, families and neighborhoods to recycle more.”

“In waste audits conducted by Action Research and other organizations around the country, organic waste is shown time and time again to be a crucial factor in diverting waste from landfills,” commented Lori Large, Director of Research Operations at Action Research. “Nearly a third of our waste stream is compostable. Normative feedback, in the form provided by Zerocycle’s Resident Engagement Platform, is a powerful social science tool that can be used to reduce waste by engaging residents in proper disposal behaviors.”

“We know that people are interested in recycling, but just sending them educational materials or reminding them to do the right thing isn’t enough,” commented Wesley Schultz, Ph.D., Scientific Advisor for Zerocycle, and a Professor of Psychology at California State University, San Marcos. “However, we have seen that when residents compare their recycling levels to neighbors, this creates a sense of community connection and collective action that can ultimately result in lasting behavioral changes.”

For all other details and information, including media and interview requests, contact Rich Rothman, Zerocycle’s VP of Sales at rich(at)zerocycle(dot)co.

About Zerocycle

Zerocycle is a data analytics company that provides local governments with an innovative Resident Engagement Platform (REP) that significantly increases diversion rates and reduces waste. The heart of the REP is Zerocycle’s Neighborhood Waste Report (NWR), which is delivered to residents in strategic areas of the city and features full-color maps, neighborhood rankings, and other insights on recycling. The NWR leverages behavioral psychology techniques, including normative messaging, to create friendly competition and drive measurable change in waste, recycling, and composting behavior. Learn more at http://www.zerocycle.co.