Get Ready For A Fashionable Outdoor Table From B by Brandie

Hilton Melamine Salad Plate I want people to enjoy time outside with their family and friends and not worry about breaking the bank or their dinnerware.

Bursts of color and bold designs mark the first collection of outdoor home accessories from the tabletop retailer, B by Brandie, launching January 18th on http://www.BbyBrandie.com. The eye-catching table pieces, include dinner, salad, cereal bowl and serving bowls in heavy Melamine provide the perfect combination for any outdoor gathering. The modern patterns add a colorful twist to any table.

Founded in 2012, B by Brandie, presents high-quality home accessories that add a dash of fashion to the table. The brand’s fusion of distinctive design and modern styling with durability and practicality lends itself to a variety of settings, from traditional dinner parties, modern cocktail gatherings or everyday outdoor use. With pieces from the brand, consumers can update everyday family dinners with sleek melamine combinations.

B by Brandie evokes the world of grand entertaining to everyday tableware. Each piece bears the name of renowned party mavens, such as Hilton, Cooper, Lydia and more.

The brand’s color options and varying patterns can inspire adventurous consumers to showcase their own take on entertaining by creating their own customized place setting while pre-styled suggestions provide an effortless option. “I knew I always wanted to add an outdoor option to our product offerings,” said founder Brandie Gehan. “With the new collection, I want people to be able to enjoy time outside with their family and friends and not worry about breaking the bank or their dinnerware.”

Each melamine piece will be sold individually, enhancing the mix-and-match component. The prices will range from $10-$14 per piece, serving pieces will retail from $26 per piece. All pieces will be available January 18th on http://www.BbyBrandie.com.

http://www.BbyBrandie.com | 1400 S. Sherman St. Suite 218 | Richardson, TX 75081 | 972.231.8209