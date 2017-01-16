California Southern University Names Dr. Steven Beazley President

“I am both honored and profoundly humbled to accept this position. I was drawn to CalSouthern by its student-centered culture and its commitment to academic excellence"

California Southern University has named Dr. Steven Beazley University President.

Since 2014, Dr. Beazley has served on CalSouthern’s Board of Trustees and as a core faculty member, teaching master’s and doctoral courses in the university’s School of Behavioral Sciences. In addition, he has been a professor of psychology at Pepperdine University, where he earned his Doctor of Psychology degree in 1998. Dr. Beazley also has worked as a psychotherapist.

Dr. Beazley’s extensive business experience includes executive leadership positions with a variety of prominent non-profit organizations. Most notably, he was President and CEO of the Orange County Fair and Pacific Amphitheatre, both of which experienced dramatic revenue and attendance growth during his tenure. He has also provided business and organizational development services for the Pacific Symphony, the Simon Foundation for Education and Housing, the Discovery Science Foundation and the Orange County Great Park.

“CalSouthern has entered into a period of significant growth, not only in terms of enrollment, but also in terms of new degree programs, academic resources and student services,” says Dr. Donald Hecht, CalSouthern’s founder. “Dr. Beazley is a dynamic and innovative leader who will help the university manage this growth and fully realize its potential, for the benefit of its students, alumni and the worldwide community it serves.”

“I am both honored and profoundly humbled to accept this position,” says Dr. Beazley. “I was drawn to CalSouthern by its student-centered culture and its commitment to academic excellence, affordability, and to meeting the unique needs of working adult learners. It will be my great pleasure to expand the university’s global reach and influence while remaining true to these core values.”

To learn more about Dr. Steven Beazley, visit: University President

About CalSouthern:

Located in coastal Orange County, California, California Southern University is a regionally accredited university, offering undergraduate and graduate online degree programs in law, business, criminal justice, psychology, education and nursing to a nationwide and international student body. CalSouthern is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 985 Atlantic Avenue, #100, Alameda, CA 94501, (510) 748-9001. To learn more about online education at CalSouthern, please visit http://www.calsouthern.edu.

Contact:

University Communications

California Southern University

3330 Harbor Blvd.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(800) 477-2254, ext. 4286.

media(at)calsouthern(dot)edu