USTAR’S SSAC Named 2016 Tibbetts Award Winner

“I am pleased USTAR has been recognized with the 2016 Tibbetts Award," said Gary R. Herbert.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has awarded one of its highest honors, the Tibbetts Award, to Utah Science Technology and Research’s (USTAR) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Assistance Center (SSAC). The award was presented at a ceremony in Washington, DC on January 10 at the White House.

“I am pleased USTAR has been recognized with the 2016 Tibbetts Award," Gov. Gary R. Herbert said. "The successes of their programs have helped make Utah tech companies significantly more competitive. USTAR has once again reaffirmed the value it provides the state of Utah.”

USTAR opened the SSAC in 2008 to support and maximize the opportunity for Utah companies to participate in and win non-dilutive federal SBIR-STTR funding. Since opening, the SSAC has helped 31 companies win nearly $20 million to advance their technologies, and has assisted hundreds of companies from Washington to Box Elder counties in every stage of the process. Companies that work with the SSAC increase their chances of winning these funds to over 25%, compared to the national average of 14-17% through a variety of services to include seminars, hands-on assistance, 1-1 consultations, access to program managers and more.

“USTAR’s SSAC is dedicated to providing full service to Utah’s technology community. The SBA's recognition is confirmation of the commitment the SSAC has in the work they do every day,” said Ivy Estabrooke Ph.D., USTAR executive director. “We are humbled and honored to have been recognized for embodying the mission and goals of the SBIR and STTR programs and the work of the SSAC team.”

Greg Nielson Ph.D., Chief Scientist at Vivint Solar, Lehi, Utah, nominated the SSAC for the award.

Named for Roland Tibbetts, the father of the SBIR program, the Tibbetts Awards have been presented since 1996. Winners are selected based on the economic impact of technological innovation, and the extent to which the innovation serves federal R&D needs, encourages diverse participation, and increases the commercialization of federal research.

The SSAC actively works with Utah’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDC), Business Resource Centers (BRC), local universities and colleges, the Women’s Tech Council, BioUtah and venturecapital.org as well as other resources to reach companies in all stages of technology development.

Photo Credit: U.S. Small Business Association; Pictured left to right (Maria Contreras-Sweet Administrator SBA, Mary Cardon, USTAR SSAC Director, Ivy Estabroke, USTAR Executive Director, Mark Walsh, SBA)

About USTAR

For more information on USTARs’ SBIR-STTR Assistance Center go to http://ustar.org/find-us- statewide/sbir-sttr- assistance/ or email utahsbir-sttrcenter(at)utah(dot)gov.

The Utah Science Technology and Research (USTAR) Initiative was established in 2006 through the leadership and vision of the Utah Legislature and the Governor to leverage science and technology innovation to expand and diversify the State’s economy. USTAR conducts its technology based economic development mission through a diverse portfolio of programs and services focused in the three areas: principal researchers, competitive grant programs and technology entrepreneurship services.