Rockwell Sonicrafter Extended Life 1-3/8 in. Carbide-Tipped Oscillating Tool Blade Rockwell's new carbide-tipped oscillating tool blade zips through galvanized pipe, cement board, sheet metal, slate, rebar, stainless steel bolts, hardened screws, plastic and more.

A good blade is the business end of any cutting tool, and the new Rockwell® Sonicrafter® Extended Life 1-3/8 in. carbide-tipped cutting blade takes oscillating tool performance and durability to new levels. This affordable, premium blade tops other multi-tool accessories for cutting the toughest materials, including ferrous and non-ferrous metals, hardwoods, tile, hardened fillers and more.

The versatile new Extended Life, carbide-tipped blade is handy for making long or intricate end cuts, as well as plunge cuts up to 1-5/8 in. deep. Its carbide teeth zip through any number of home improvement tasks, such as cutting galvanized pipe, cement board, sheet metal, slate, rebar, stainless steel bolts, hardened screws and plastic, to name a few.

The carbide-tipped cutting blade measures 3.5 in. L x 1.35 in. W x 0.5 in. H. It has a stepped profile for efficient flush-cutting, in contrast to flat blades that come at an angle to the work. This design is ideal for trimming door casings and jams, cutting copper or PVC pipe flush to a surface, or installing wood or tile flooring.

Rockwell’s new carbide-tipped blade features Universal Fit™, which enables it to fit all other competitive oscillating tools, giving consumers the convenience of using premium Rockwell blades on any tool they may own. Also, the new Rockwell Sonicrafter line-up of oscillating tools accepts other brands’ accessories without adapters.

The new Rockwell Sonicrafter Extended Life 1-3/8 in. Carbide-Tipped Oscillating Tool Blade is available in a single-pack (RW8963, $19.99) or 2-pack (RW8963.2, $29.99) at Lowe’s, Amazon and other retailers.

In addition, Rockwell offers the Sonicrafter 2-1/2 in. Carbide Grit Semicircle Saw Blade and Sonicrafter Triangular Carbide Grit Rasp Blade, both with Universal Fit.

The Sonicrafter 2-1/2-Inch Carbide Grit Semicircle Saw Blade excels at removing grout to replace broken tile or when re-grouting. This special-purpose blade provides precise control, which helps prevent damage to surrounding tile. It also can be used to remove, grind, etch or score masonry and porous concrete. The blade’s dimensions are 2.5 in. L x 2.0 in. W x 0.5 in. H.

The Rockwell Sonicrafter 2-1/2 inch Carbide Grit Semicircle Saw Blade is available in a single pack (RW8925, $8.00) from Amazon and sears.com

Reach for the Sonicrafter Triangular Carbide Grit Rasp Blade for rasping wood, hardened adhesives or thin set mortar. It also makes short work of grinding and etching masonry. The carbide blade is particularly useful for aggressive material removal over large areas. It measures 3.15 in. L x 3.0 in. W x 0.50 in. H.

The Sonicrafter Triangular Carbide Grit Rasp Blade is available in a single pack (RW8923, $13.99) from Amazon and Lowe’s.

Rockwell offers a total of 50 different oscillating tool accessories, each designed to provide specific project solutions. Universal Fit accessories are on display for easy identification in five separate categories (sawing and cutting, sanding and polishing, grinding and rasping, grout removal and scraping, and miscellaneous) on http://www.rockwelltools.com.

Follow Rockwell through social media links, including, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RockwellTools?ref=hl and twitter: https://twitter.com/RockwellTools.