SupplyShift and Bonsucro Launch ‘Bonsucro Connect’ Platform

SupplyShift, a global specialist in supply chain data management, teamed up with Bonsucro to launch a technology platform that will allow buyers to trace their supply and develop a robust sourcing strategy, while at the same time supporting sugar mills and farmers to get certified against a global standard and trace their ‘mass balance’.

The Persians, followed by the Greeks, discovered the famous "reeds that produce honey without bees" in India between the 6th and 4th centuries BC. Today sugarcane is the world's largest crop by production and contributes to solving the challenges of the 21st century: namely feeding a growing population as well as providing renewable energy, biomaterials, decent work in emerging economies, and a whole lot more.

Many of the sustainability challenges in sugarcane are no different to any other tropical agricultural commodity. Issues such as legislative compliance, land ownership, labor rights, and ecological protection are all country-specific, not crop-specific, and the severity and nature of the issues depend on the local governance, ecosystem and socioeconomic context.

Lack of product segregation, and therefore traceability to a specific farm, is one of the main challenges. Both sugar and ethanol usually require two large-scale industrial processes before they enter the supply chain.

The only long term solution to sustainable sourcing is through a standardized, collective, scalable, replicable approach. Bonsucro’s global standard provides value

for buyer and producer alike and sends a unified market signal.

“Finding the right solution partner was critical in our pursuit in taking Bonsucro to the next level,” said Simon Usher, CEO of Bonsucro. “SupplyShift has a fundamental understanding of our goals and mission and provides an innovative cloud-based platform to support us and our members into the future. “

“Organizations are under ever-increasing pressure to manage risk and improve environmental, social, and economic performance in their supply network. Our partnership with Bonsucro is a great example how to make it easier to accomplish these goals”, said Alexander Gershenson, CEO and co-founder of SupplyShift.

About Bonsucro: Bonsucro is an international not for-profit, multi-stakeholder organization established in 2008 to promote sustainable sugar cane. With over 450 members in 41 countries, Bonsucro currently represents over 25% of the world’s sugarcane. Its stated aim is to reduce the environmental and social impacts of sugarcane production while recognizing the need for economic viability. It does this through setting sustainability standards and certifying sugar cane products including ethanol, sugar and molasses.

More info under http://www.bonsucro.com/

About SupplyShift: SupplyShift is a global network and collaborative SaaS-platform that helps companies innovate and achieve new ways of supply chain transparency, risk assessment and continuous improvement. SupplyShift provides a secure, native cloud-based enterprise platform for organizations to respond to the demands of large and complex supply chains to efficiently create shared value, improve performance, and reduce risk; while at the same time reducing costs and become more competitive. Headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA with offices in Europe, SupplyShift operates globally, supports a variety of different languages, across industries and commodities.

More info under http://www.supplyshift.net/