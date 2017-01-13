Recording artist Kiante Robinson finally releases his debut mixtape "Love For Rap / Rap For Love", after releasing many highly noted singles such as "Greatest Of My Time" & "Poetry". The mixtape is currently available to stream and download at the Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes website.

Presented by his recording label Gold Expectations, this mixtape is only the start for such a long and successful career for upcoming recording artist Kiante Robinson.This mixtape is for every real hip-hop and music lover, Kiante Robinson has a lyrical gift and it's displayed all throughout this mixtape with every track luring you into the next. Tracks like "Move Along", "Poetry" & "Greatest Of My Time" are considered the highlights of this release, also including previously released singles such as "Keep It Tall", "Lauryn Hill" & "Willing" as bonus tracks.There are two different versions of this mixtape with the only difference being the bonus tracks, Datpiff and SoundCloud versions share the same bonus material and the Spinrilla version has it's own set of bonus material.

For all the latest news and music from Kiante Robinson, fans can visit his official website.

About Kiante Robinson: Born and raised in the Bronx section of New York, Kiante Robinson (21) is a upcoming music artist who expresses his rough upbringings and minor downfalls through his music. He always felt like such an outcast amongst peers and was often times told he wouldn't achieve his goals chasing music. Using his past experiences as lessons to achieve greatness as well as delivering a ball of inspiration to those who may feel they are in similar situations, Kiante attempts to bring hope to the youth by giving them the motivation to chase their biggest dreams even after being doubted. Starting to pursue music at such a young age and gaining experience by performing in front of his public community, Kiante is prepared to leave his footprints in the sand and he is gearing up for his first project expected to debut in 2016. He released his debut single "Her" on iTunes in July and his follow up single "Keep It Tall" in October. Kiante has already done multiple shows to further promote his music and his sound is often times compared to J.Cole, and many of other great lyrical artist. Releasing his debut music video "Willing" on VEVO in March,Kiante hasn't stopped progressing as a artist on the rise accumulating over 7 million plays on his soundcloud account and utilizing the support of web blogs and his highly noted social media presence. Continuing to reach milestones and gain popularity, Kiante Robinson is on his way up and it's hard not to sit back and watch the young man do his thing on the microphone. Music with substance and value is missing, and Kiante has it.

About Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes:

Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes are the most widely distributed mixtapes in the world, with over 100 million downloads/plays generated by over 300 volumes officially hosted by major artists. Coast 2 Coast has a solid reach in the new music industry with a digital magazine, DJ coalition, industry tips blog, yearly convention, and more. Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes represents a unique opportunity for artists of all urban genres, from major to indie. For more information, visit http://www.coast2coastmixtapes.com.