MINES and Associates Announces New Leadership Team

After 36 years at the helm of the national business psychology firm, Robert Mines, Ph.D., founder of MINES & Associates (MINES), has moved into a Chairman role with the incoming leadership team as part of a succession plan that has been in the works for over 3 years. “As a psychology firm and a consultant to organizations across the United States regarding organizational design, on top of employee psychology more broadly, we thought it best that we ‘eat our own bread’ so to speak. So we have been planning this transition and working on this transition for a number of years now to prepare the firm and these new leaders to be able to hit the ground running and continue the success of this firm” said Mines.

The new leadership team took their new roles on January 1st of this year following the departure of longtime business partner/employee Dr. Richard Lindsey, who has retired.

As a part of the transition, MINES used a combination of assessments, coaching, strategy-setting sessions, and significant mentoring to help foster the change. While the team is new to the executive leadership team at MINES, the three new executives have a combined 29 years of experience at MINES in various roles. “I’ve been very fortunate these past 9 years to have worked for a company that practices the very ideals that we espouse with our client companies and in the way that we provide our services by fostering professional growth and empowering our employees to excel. It’s a cultural value that our leadership team intends to continue going forward” said incoming CEO Dr. Daniél Kimlinger.

MINES’ Leadership Team Bios

Robert A. Mines, Ph.D.

Robert A. Mines, Ph.D., is the Chairman of Mines and Associates (MINES). He was the CEO of MINE for 36 years. He also will be the clinical director of the health psychology division. He will continue to function as a psychologist and consultant for MINES’ clients for the foreseeable future. MINES is a national business psychology firm with two divisions: Organizational Psychology and Health Psychology.

Dr. Mines is a licensed psychologist in the state of Colorado. He is a past president of the Colorado chapter of the Employee Assistance Professionals Association, was on the international board of directors, was the recipient of the 2004 International Employee Assistance Professional Association’s Member of the Year Award and was the recipient of the1992 Daetwiler Distinguished Service Award for his contributions to the EAP field. He is a member of the American Psychological Association and an individual member of the Employee Assistance Professionals Association.

Daniél C. Kimlinger, Ph.D., MHA, SHRM-SCP, SPHR

Daniél (Dani) C. Kimlinger Ph.D., MHA, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, is the CEO of Mines and Associates (MINES), she joined MINES in 2008. Dr. Kimlinger has her undergraduate in Psychology and Sociology and a Master of Health Administration (MHA). Dr. Kimlinger completed the Executive Leadership Program at Cornell University and completed her Ph.D. in the school of Business Psychology in Organizational Leadership at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Dr. Kimlinger has a background in Human Resources and Organizational Psychology. She is a thought leader having presented at numerous national and international conferences on organizational psychology topics, published professionally on management of impaired professionals, managing millennials, women and leadership. Dr. Kimlinger is committed to the community volunteering and sitting on non-profit and professional boards.

Patrick J. Hiester, MA, LPC

Patrick J. Hiester, MA, LPC is the COO of Mines and Associates. He has worked in a number of capacities over the last 12 years at the firm, including VP of BizPsych, account management supervisor, consultant, trainer and utilization review consultant. He will oversee the health psychology operations and account management. He has been an active member of the International Employee Assistance Professional Association and received the prestigious Daetwiler Distinguished Service Award for his contributions to the field.

Ryan H. Lucas

Ryan H. Lucas is the CIO of Mines and Associates (MINES). He will oversee the technology and administrative areas of MINES. Mr. Lucas is a nationally recognized thought leader in the health technology and records space. He has presented at national and state meetings on a variety of IT and technology topics in healthcare. He has served in a variety of capacities at MINES over the last 8 years including account management, network development, marketing, and research and development.

