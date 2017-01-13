Narita Albitar, born Jan 29, 1992, is a Jordanian female rapper. She started her solo music career back in 2011 under the stage name "Marijuana", putting out her first recorded remix track, "Can't C Me:, which featured the late Tupac Shakur. She now performs under the stage name to "NiGlet J". She has just started gaining local recognition in the United States, both publicly and on social media.

Today marks the release of NiGlet J's debut mixtape, "NiGletSphere (DisCOVER)". The project is a mix of tracks of her own plus some rap covers for rap artist like, Joey Bada$$, Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Scarface, Capital STEEZ and Meek Mill. The mixtape is currently available to stream and download at the Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes website.

The mixtape features 14 tracks including:

1. NiGlet Unchained

2. PiGment of the NiGlet

3. Her Verse His Plan (Hypnotiiized)

4. I Need That $$

5. The Dot Plot

6. N.A.R.I.T.A Chiba

7. Waves (Cover)

8. Dead Prez (Cover)

9. My Block (Cover)

10. Tookie Knows II (Cover)

11. Money Trees (Cover)

12. Emotionless Thoughts (Cover)

13. Christ Conscious (Cover)

14. Heaven Or Hell (Cover)

For all the latest music and news on NiGlet J, fans can visit her official Soundcloud website.

About Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes:

Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes are the most widely distributed mixtapes in the world, with over 100 million downloads/plays generated by over 300 volumes officially hosted by major artists. Coast 2 Coast has a solid reach in the new music industry with a digital magazine, DJ coalition, industry tips blog, yearly convention, and more. Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes represents a unique opportunity for artists of all urban genres, from major to indie. For more information, visit http://www.coast2coastmixtapes.com.