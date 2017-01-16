“In the ever-changing digital marketing environment, it is critical that Infusionsoft users be kept informed of new opportunities, updates and resources to get the most from their investment.” -Tyler Garns, CEO, Box Out Marketing

Box Out Marketing announced today that its founder and CEO, Tyler Garns, will deliver a live online address titled “State of Infusionsoft,” on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. PST.

In this inaugural annual address, Garns will cover the progress Infusionsoft has made in its software development, competitive alternatives, what to look forward to in 2017, strategic changes made by Infusionsoft that will impact users, and much more.

“In the ever-changing digital marketing environment, it is critical that Infusionsoft users be kept informed of new opportunities, updates and resources to get the most from their investment,” Garns said. “As the leading provider of marketing solutions for Infusionsoft users, we feel that Box Out Marketing has a responsibility to be the voice that conveys these opportunities, from both a marketing standpoint as well as a broader business perspective.”

Founded in 2001 near Chandler, Arizona, Infusionsoft is a privately held company, providing the country’s leading platform for sales and marketing automation. This all-in-one solution combines CRM, marketing automation, e-commerce, payments and analytics to help small businesses optimize their customer lifecycle.

Box Out Marketing, based in Carlsbad, California, is a leading marketing service and training provider, dedicated to Infusionsoft users. Box Out Marketing’s flagship service product, The Complete Customer Lifecycle™, ensures that a client’s leads are properly guided through the seven stages of the customer lifecycle through Infusionsoft’s automated marketing campaign funnels. Those stages are: lead generation, client indoctrination, lead conversion, sales, product fulfillment, upselling, and referrals.

Tyler Garns is an internationally-known and well-respected marketing leader with an expertise in automation and lead generation. As director and subsequently vice president of marketing at Infusionsoft, he grew the company’s contact list from from 300 leads per month to 25,000 per month. Garns has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the marketing industry including Frank Kern, Perry Marshall, JJ Virgin and others, while regularly speaking at marketing events around the world. Garns’ company, Box Out Marketing, is slated to be a lead sponsor at ICON, Infusionsoft’s signature event for small businesses to be held in Phoenix, Arizona, April 25 through 27, 2017.

For free access to the live “State of Infusionsoft” address, register online at https://www.boxoutmarketing.com/state-of-infusionsoft-address-2017/