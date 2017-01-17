Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower is hosting a hiring event for server positions at RADIUSº Rooftop Pool & Wet Lounge and Elation Pool on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Those interested in auditioning are invited to apply onsite at Stratosphere between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The perfect balance between a relaxing boutique pool and sexy Las Vegas lounge, RADIUSº rises 25 stories above the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. Guests can enjoy breathtaking, panoramic views of the valley and skyline while sipping a signature cocktail and enjoying the poolside scenery.

Located on the 8th floor of Stratosphere, Elation Pool offers guests breathtaking views of the city and plenty of fun, including volleyball and life-size beer pong. The café and bar feature plasma TVs ensuring pool-goers don’t miss any game action while enjoying ice-cold beverages and delectable dishes.

The hiring event will take place at the following location and time. For more information or to apply online, visit: http://www.acepcareers.com

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 1

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower

Inside the Showroom

2000 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Las Vegas, NV. 89104

Tweet it: http://bit.ly/2isr9wa

###

About Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower: About Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower: Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower is a Las Vegas Strip resort with an 80,000-square-foot casino. The 1,149-foot Stratosphere Tower is the tallest freestanding observation tower in the United States, featuring the Top of the World restaurant and highest view of the Las Vegas Strip from the Observation Deck as well as SkyJump Las Vegas and thrill rides Big Shot, X-Scream and Insanity. Known as a great value to gamblers, Stratosphere is located close to the Convention Center at the gateway to downtown Las Vegas. It features 2,427 guest rooms and suites, uniquely themed restaurants, the Tower shops, an original production show, PIN UP™ featuring Claire Sinclair as well as MJ LIVE, the world’s most successful Michael Jackson tribute show. Additionally, Stratosphere’s ace | PLAY™ program allows players to enjoy awards, comps and exclusives based on their loyalty to American Casino & Entertainment’s four properties: Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower on the Las Vegas Strip, Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada, and two Arizona Charlie’s locations in Las Vegas. For more information, visit StratosphereHotel.com, call 702-380-7777 or 800-99-TOWER (998-6937).

MEDIA CONTACTS

Todd Ford, Executive Director of Marketing

Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower

Todd.Ford(at)StratosphereHotel(dot)com

702-383-4847