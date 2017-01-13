Datalogic Extends PowerScan Success With a New Retail Series

Datalogic PowerScan™ Retail Scanner Family “We are confident that the ruggedness and quick scanning performance of the new PowerScan 9500 for retail will quickly make it essential at the POS checkout and in retail inventory systems,” states Giulio Berzuini, General Manager Retail Industry Unit.

Datalogic, a global leader in Automatic Data Capture and Industrial Automation markets, and world-class producer of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, vision systems and laser marking equipment, announces the availability of the PowerScan™ 9500 2D imager series for the retail marketplace.

The PowerScan series is the best-selling industrial scanners worldwide. Now, Datalogic extends the success leveraging the industrial strength and durability with a retail version of the renowned PowerScan brand. With rugged mechanics the PowerScan retail series guarantees reliable long-term operation in retail enterprises. Repeated shocks at the POS checkout or outdoor usage do not inhibit the scanner’s performance or reliability, protecting the retailer’s investment.

This new retail branch of the PowerScan family includes corded and cordless versions. Cordless users can chose from Bluetooth™ wireless technology or the Datalogic STAR Cordless System™. The Datalogic STAR Cordless System version delivers wider radio coverage to meet the demands of POS checkout as well as for inventory or shelf replenishment applications and is available with an optional display and 16-key keypad.

“Our tough industrial PowerScan scanners have proven themselves as the go to scanner for rugged environments,” states Giulio Berzuini, General Manager Retail Industry Unit. “We are confident that the ruggedness and quick scanning performance of the new PowerScan 9500 for retail will quickly make it essential at the POS checkout and in retail inventory systems.”

The PowerScan 9500 series of handheld scanners are capable of reading digital watermarks, including Digimarc®Barcodes. Digital watermarked bar codes include the same Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) data contained in the UPC/EAN symbol and are invisibly distributed repeatedly across the packaging significantly increasing checkout throughput. Cashiers can scan items quicker without having to search for the bar code or lift bulky items.

Outstanding robustness ( 2.0m / 6/6 ft drops) and IP65 sealing rating

Vertical cradle for presentation mode scanning

Snappy omnidirectional reading

Intuitive aiming system

In-field replaceable window and cradle contacts

Datalogic 3GL™ (3 Green Lights) technology and loud beeper for good-read feedback

Datalogic Motionix™ motion-sensing technology

Ergonomic design

Interfaces: RS 232, USB COM, USB HID Keyboard, Optional Ethernet

The PowerScan 9500 retail scanner is ideal for use at the POS checkout, shelf replenishment, goods receiving and monitoring inventory.

Datalogic Group is a global leader in Automatic Data Capture and Industrial Automation markets. As a world-class producer of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, vision systems and laser marking systems, Datalogic offers innovative solutions for a full range of applications in the retail, transportation & logistics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. With products used in over a third of world’s supermarkets and points of sale, airports, shipping and postal services, Datalogic is in a unique position to deliver solutions that can make life easier and more efficient for people. Datalogic S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI, is headquartered in Lippo di Calderara di Reno (Bologna). Datalogic Group as of today employs about 2,500 members of staff worldwide distributed in 30 countries. In 2015 Datalogic Group achieved revenues for 535,1 million Euro and invested over 48 million Euro in Research and Development with a portfolio of about 1,200 patents and pending patent applications in multiple jurisdictions. For more news and information on Datalogic, please visit http://www.datalogic.com.

Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U. PowerScan is a trademark of Datalogic S.p.A. and/or its affiliates registered in many countries including the U.S.A. and the E.U. Datalogic STAR Cordless System and Motionix are trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. and/or its affiliates. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Datalogic Group companies is under license. Digimarc is a trademark of Digimarc Corporation. All other brand and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

