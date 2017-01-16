Our team of marketing professionals is uniquely positioned to understand the impact and effects of technology on today’s buying experience.

Top Microsoft Business Solutions partner, Rand Group, announces the launch of their new microsite, aimed at driving new business toward their Digital Marketing services practice.

Digital, a Rand Group service, launches during the rise of the digital marketing revolution. Currently offering full scale digital marketing expertise including branding and positioning,responsive website design and deployment, inbound marketing solutions including Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Pay-Per-Click (PPC),lead generation strategies and execution, content and email marketing solutions, as well as deployment and customization of content management systems and e-Commerce platforms.

In 2012, Rand Group – a tenured Professional Services company with extensive technical acumen, married Salesworks, a creative and dynamic sales and marketing agency with over 30 years in the business. The result was a uniquely positioned firm that helps clients leverage technology for every aspect of their business.

For the past 5 years, that marketing team worked to improve brand awareness and increase Rand Group’s number of high quality leads. With increased competition fueled by globalization and changes in buying behaviors, they worked tirelessly to deliver an impact and ensure Rand Group remained competitive and able to meet aggressive growth targets.

Having met their goals, that team began transitioning from strictly internal work to helping business solutions clients improve their marketing activities, including branding exercises and the development and launch of several lead generation websites. They have also helped clients improve revenues through the use of inbound marketing techniques such as Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Pay Per Click (PPC) Advertising.

“I worked with Digital’s predecessor and was thrilled with the results delivered,” says Ron Rand, President and CEO of Rand Group, “I immediately saw the business value that digital marketing expertise delivers and realized first-hand how this impacted the sales funnel. This was the basis for acquiring the team originally and the motivation for integrating it into the overall services offering from Rand Group.”

With the recent appointment of Justine Warburton, Sales and Marketing executive with over 20 years’ sales and marketing experience, to Vice President, Rand Group realized the opportunity to stake a bigger claim in the market. From there, the decision was made to launch a dedicated Digital microsite designed to generate marketing specific leads while simultaneously acting as a test bed for new tactics and technologies, before recommending them to clients.

Warburton had this to say:

“Our team of marketing professionals is uniquely positioned to understand the impact and effects of technology on today’s buying experience. We know when and how to leverage the digital experience for optimal lead generation, customer acquisition and retention, employee satisfaction and business advancement. We know our proprietary revenue generation model works because we subscribe to it ourselves. Relentlessly innovative, we constantly explore better, newer, more inventive ways to impact our results, testing the waters and passing the expertise garnered by that experience onto you.”

To learn more about how Rand Digital can improve business, visit the newly launched microsite at http://www.randgroup.com/digital

About Rand Group

Established in 2003, Rand Group is a member of Microsoft’s Inner Circle, which recognizes the company as among the top 1% global experts in Microsoft Dynamics.

Combining the business acumen of seasoned professionals - back office to front office and all disciplines in between, we architect, build, manage and support business solutions, through a single point of contact, delivering more cohesive work and greater value. Through the technology expertise of software developers and digital specialists, Rand Group drives real business results.

Fast growing, highly accredited and motivated by the success of our clients, Rand Group offers the right combination of ingenuity, dedication and professionalism to help drive business. Headquartered in Texas, with two offices in Houston, and another in Vancouver, Rand Group has repeatedly appeared in Accounting Today’s Top 100 VAR listing, and holds 6 Microsoft Business Competencies.

About Digital

Rand Digital knows technology, knows the rapidly changing sales cycle, and knows how to apply digital marketing to maximize your sales growth. We enable you to control the customer experience and ensure it is consistent from one medium to the next, in person and online – from pre-acquisition through to end-user support. We have the skill and authority to diagnose current problems in sales and marketing and rebuild those areas into an engine that delivers 24/7/365. We know customer expectations and what you need to exceed them, we know how to implement the right tactics and most importantly, we know how to keep your funnel full.