Mega Agent Sandra Rathe Joins Keller Williams in Weston, FL

Mega Agent Sandra Rathe joins Keller Williams Weston I joined Keller Williams Realty because I wanted to take my business to the next level

Sandra Rathe, one of the country’s top-producing real estate professionals, is joining the Keller Williams Realty team in the Weston Market Center.

“We’re excited to welcome Sandra Rathe to the Keller Williams Legacy family,” Team Leader Eric Ubiera says. “This company succeeds through its people, and having Sandra on our team is a huge win for us.”

“I joined Keller Williams Realty because I wanted to take my business to the next level,” Rathe says. “I wanted to be able to give my clients even more reasons to be thankful that they chose the Sandra Rathe team to represent them in their home buying or selling process. Keller Williams’ international presence, cutting edge technology and top notch training made the decision an easy one. My clients will continue to get the outstanding customer service my team has always provided and now will have even more exposure across the globe, providing them with more buying and selling opportunities.”

Keller Williams has made an impact on the real estate industry. In 2015 Training Magazine named the company as the No. 1 training organization across all industries in the world.

“Our value proposition continues to provide value to elite agents in the area.”, says Natascha Tello, Keller Williams Legacy’s Operating Partner & Broker. “We are very excited to continue to be the company of choice for top agents and their teams in Weston”

The Keller Williams Legacy Market Center, located at 1625 N. Commerce Pkwy #105, Weston FL 33326 was established in 2002 and relaunched in 2015 under new ownership. It has 225 associates. Keller Williams Legacy has outperformed the local market by 63.2% in Listings Taken and outperformed the market in Sold Volume by 17.3% for the entire year of 2016. The office also paid out in profit share to their agent partners in Weston a record of $90,476, the most paid out since the company’s inception.

To learn more about Keller Williams Realty, call Eric Ubiera at 954-882.8762 or visit http://www.kwweston.com.

