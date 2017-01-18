Seventeen QBI Employees Attain their RPF Certifications for 2017

At QBI, we know that our success is a direct reflection of our employees. QBI believes in investing in employees through education programs and training

QBI continues to add strength to its dominant TPA administration team as 17 of its staff members recently passed the RPF certification. In addition, 18 staff members have advanced credentials including QKA, QPA, ERPA, CEBS, APA, JD and EA. And over 20 employees are working to obtain their advanced credentials.

“At QBI, we know that our success is a direct reflection of our employees. QBI believes in investing in employees through education programs and training, said QBI CEO, Nicholas Stonnington. “This continued education shows their willingness to better serve our customers and have a greater understanding of retirement administration that QBI provides.”

The RPF certification follows a rigorous exam and identifies plan administrators who are primed to advance to the top of the industry. These certifications underscore the dedication to excellence by QBI employees.

“QBI employees are committed to serving their clients and are dedicated to one unified goal: To provide guidance and support to our clients and participants… and do it better than anyone else,” Stonnington added.

QBI has 3 enrolled actuaries on staff, a research director, Frank McKenna and Vice President and 403(b) Practice Leader, Patricia Neal Jensen.

McKenna has been with QBI for 32 years. He has served in the capacity of Pension Consultant, Head of the 401(k) Department, HR manager, and currently as Research Director. McKenna provides technical leadership and trains, educates and develops QBI employees.

Jensen has brought over 46 years of industry knowledge. Previously serving as the Sr. vice-president of The Ryding Company. Prior to that she worked at JP Morgan as an ERISA specialist. Her previous work history includes Great West Life Insurance Co., American Funds, The Principle Financial Co., and Internal Revenue Service.

About QBI

Founded in 1978, QBI, LLC is one of the largest and most experienced TPAs in the country. Specializing in customized design and implementation of retirement plans, QBI provides 401(k), 403(b), profit sharing, pension, cash balance, and hybrid plans. QBI has nearly 100 employees, three enrolled actuaries, and over 20 industry-certified consultants, providing administration to more than 3,500 plans. In the past 18 months, QBI has further expanded operations by acquiring Strategic Pension Services, as well as full-service payroll processors Payroll Ready and Paydaze.