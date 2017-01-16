Datum Technologies Signs Three-Year Deal With First Watch Restaurants

Datum Technologies The team at Datum has continued to share their expertise and provide IT services not only in our restaurants nationwide, but also for the growing team at our home office in Sarasota.

Datum Technologies announced today that it has signed a three-year contract with First Watch Restaurants to continue providing outsourced IT services for the award-winning restaurant company. Datum is First Watch’s fully outsourced IT department, managing the company’s IT infrastructure at both its corporate headquarters and its nearly 200 restaurants. Datum will continue providing around-the-clock help desk support for restaurant and corporate systems, providing network security, including PCI compliance, and working with First Watch to set up all POS systems at the company’s new restaurants nationwide.

Datum began working with First Watch in 2010 and has become the integral player in First Watch’s technology footprint. During the past six years, Datum has upgraded or implemented most of First Watch’s IT systems, including point-of-sale and back office platforms, accounting applications, gift card and loyalty programs, and network infrastructure.

Datum’s CEO, Rafael Alfonzo, said, “Datum is excited to extend its partnership with the First Watch team – our fully outsourced IT model has helped First Watch scale rapidly over the past few years, and we look forward to continuing our joint success.”

First Watch Senior VP of Finance, Chris Olson, said, “The team at Datum has continued to share their expertise and provide IT services not only in our restaurants nationwide, but also for the growing team at our home office in Sarasota. Their broad range of capabilities has been invaluable to us, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

In addition to day-to-day IT services, Datum has also provided First Watch Restaurants with merger and acquisition services when the restaurant company purchased two competing brands, including IT due diligence and post-acquisition integrations and restaurant conversions.

About Datum Technologies: Datum Technologies is an IT services company that manages both restaurant and corporate-level technology for multi-unit restaurants. Datum implements IT solutions that lower labor costs, increase table turns, and ultimately maximize profits. Datum can consult with, augment, or fully outsource a restaurant chain’s IT department.

About First Watch: First Watch specializes in award-winning, made-to-order Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch. A recipient of more than 200 “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and salads, and unique specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was named the 2016 top Family Dining restaurant by Consumer Reports, a 2015 Top Consumer Pick by Nation’s Restaurant News and a 2014 Top Franchise Value by FSR Magazine. First Watch is the largest and fastest-growing daytime-only restaurant concept in the U.S. with more than 290 restaurants in 26 states, including more than 190 First Watch restaurants, 97 The Egg & I restaurants, one The Good Egg restaurant in Phoenix and one Bread & Company restaurant in Nashville. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.