Engel & Völkers Takes On California’s Well-Kept Coastal Secret

International luxury real estate brand, Engel & Völkers, makes its mark on one of California’s premier coastal communities, bringing its unparalleled expertise to Long Beach.

“This is a fantastic start to the new year for us,” says President/CEO of Engel & Völkers California, Mathias Bode. “I am extremely proud of our continued success as a company and commend our incredible teams for constantly excelling in providing a first-rate real estate experience to our expanding clientele.”

In partnership with Scott Hamilton, of the former Doma Properties, top Engel & Völkers License Partners, Paul Benson and Dougan Jones, launch two new shops Friday, in the heart of Long Beach on Pine Avenue and at the center of bustling Belmont Shores. The team is thrilled to take on this flourishing landscape that boasts continuous growth, unique property variety, and stunning ocean views.

“Long Beach is a key market along the coast in between our West Los Angeles locations and our Newport Beach shops," said Benson, who together with Jones has already launched 13 Engel & Völkers shops. “We are proud to partner with Scott and his team who have been market leaders in the new-home development segment of the Long Beach market. This is a natural fit for both our groups.”

“Engel & Völkers is the perfect touch that Long Beach needs,” added Jones. “As a real estate and lifestyle brand with international influence, we will bring added exposure and culture, helping the community thrive as a whole.”

Hamilton looks forward to an exciting future under the elite brand’s umbrella, following the “swift” shift to Engel & Völkers, considering Doma’s existing organization and philosophy was perfectly in line with that of E&V. Describing Long Beach as an underexposed gem in the California Real Estate market, he says, “I am confident that with Engel & Völkers’ world-wide network, cutting-edge services, and unparalleled company values, we are sure to go far.”

About Engel & Völkers

Since its establishment in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property and yachts. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of real estate advisors in more than 700 residential brokerages and 75 commercial offices spanning 36 countries across 4 continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established its North America corporate headquarters in 2007 and opened its first brokerage in the same year. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services, marketing programs and tools, multiple platforms for mobile, social and web, as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data.

For more information please contact:

Sheela Shouhed

Director of Communications

Sheela.Shouhed(at)evusa(dot)com