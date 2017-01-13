A Cutting Edge utility needs a Cutting Edge solution. App Orchid's unique AI offering will provide Energinet with innovative tools to manage a complex and renewable rich electric network.

App Orchid, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence based applications for industrial and business applications today announced that Energinet.dk, the Danish Transmission System Operator, has awarded it a tender for the provision of a contingency management and analytics solutions for smarter and efficient grid management operations.

Energinet.dk. the national grid for Denmark is a leading innovator in application of various digital technologies in monitoring, operating and optimizing its grid operations. With significant penetration of wind and other renewable resources, conventional grid management technologies are insufficient and incapable of meeting the day to day needs of the business.

App Orchid’s technology will apply machine intelligence and deep learning across the Internet of Things (IoT) by combining with data from SAP, Power management systems, Weather and unstructured data sources to provide system operators and grid managers with insight previously impossible with conventional analytical and EMS based tools. With this technology massive data from Big Data systems will be combined using machine learning algorithms to identify network links and nodes that are vulnerable to weather, variable load and unpredictable renewable conditions. By dynamically adapting new scenarios various remedial schemes can be simulated, studied and optimized for variable operating conditions. Predictive technologies will pin-point errors in the network topology while suggesting corrective actions using rich natural language and analytical interfaces. The technologies’ AI powered natural language processing engines combines the unstructured data with structured data to deliver a unique unified perspective into the parameters needed to manage a compliant electrical network. This will include processing and analyzing operating logs and stability guides which are stored in unstructured formats.

Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of App Orchid, said, “Energinet.dk is a cutting-edge utility that is tackling the vast challenges of the quickly changing energy space head on. Our technology will give them unprecedented capabilities at their fingertips in a fashion that could only have been dreamed off a few until very recently. By providing utilities with Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing abilities, managers and engineers will have access to any level, corroboration and detail of all their data at any time.”