Caspio, Inc. (http://www.caspio.com), the leading business productivity platform for low-code custom applications recently announced the release of Caspio Bridge 9.5. This latest release offers many data visualization options for effective communication of information and generation of actionable insights for businesses.

Caspio platform now has 15 new chart types available for all customers, while several more will be added soon. Caspio’s rich data visualization capabilities further strengthen the platform’s reporting functions. Over the past several releases, many other reporting features were brought to customers, including pivot table reports with drill-down option, grid edit for spreadsheet-style editing in tabular reports, and bulk edit for instantly updating large amount of data directly from reports.

Caspio stands as a powerful platform for creating web-based applications with little to no coding. Currently the Caspio platform powers about a million applications for thousands of customers from almost every country and region of the world.

“Our vision is to make low-code development so rich and powerful that businesses find little reason to go back to traditional coding.” said Caspio founder and CEO, Frank Zamani. “Data visualization is an area that is increasingly important in a world where massive amount of data is generated every day. Charts and graphs help business users draw insights from large amount of data and make better decisions, and now they are easier than ever to incorporate into custom cloud applications."

Recognized by Forrester as a “Strong Performer” in low-code application development platform and a cloud pioneer since 2000, Caspio enables companies to build custom cloud applications 10 times faster than traditional development at a fraction of the cost, and with little to no coding. Caspio’s low-code platform is widely-adopted among Fortune-500 companies, universities, government agencies, healthcare organizations, and thousands of small to medium-sized businesses worldwide.

Caspio offers subscription plans that include a Free plan, SMB, Corporate, Dedicated, HIPAA, and other compliance editions, delivered from several data centers across the globe.

Caspio is the world’s leading low-code application platform. Business professionals are empowered to create forms, searchable databases, interactive reports, and sophisticated multi-user business applications. The all-in-one platform includes a built-in online database, rapid application development tools, and scalable cloud infrastructure. Coupled with world-class support, Caspio customers can free themselves from complex programming tasks and long project backlogs using a solution proven to reduce costs and time-to-market by a factor of 10. The platform powers applications for thousands of customers, ranging from global corporations and government agencies to universities, non-profits, and small businesses around the world. Learn more at http://www.caspio.com.