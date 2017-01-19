Today at the NAMM Show 2017, Mission Engineering announced the Mission Io, a new full range, flat response powered speaker for guitar processors that's a fraction of the weight of a typical monitor, and small enough to fit in an airline overhead compartment.

The Mission Io features a 450W internal power amplifier, 12" Neodymium driver with 1" Titanium Tweeter, on board 56bit digital signal processing, and XLR inputs to connect to a guitar processor. At less than 20" square and just 29lbs, Io can be easily moved around, and even taken as airline carry on.

"Transporting large speakers and power amplifiers can somewhat negate a key benefit of software based guitar systems", said Mission CEO James Lebihan." Customers have been asking for a lightweight solution, and Io delivers this by using the latest weight saving technology such as Neodymium and aluminum drivers with class D amplifiers and highly efficient power supplies. You get a full 12" FRFR monitor that's easy to carry, even on fly gigs"

The Mission Io will be available soon from Mission Authorized Dealers. Expected price is $899.00

Mission Engineering designs and builds innovative products for musicians. Mission has created numerous firsts including the switching expression pedal, multi-expression controller, and amplified guitar cabinet with integrated USB and wireless. Mission products are relied on for daily use by touring bands, solo artists, recording studios and venues worldwide.