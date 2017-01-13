"CLIP is designed to be intuitive, user friendly and compact featuring top grade audio technologies to preserve the authentic sound quality. Its Bluetooth range can go as far as 250ft in the open air." -Mr. Eric Chang, the Chief Technologist

TUNAI CREATIVE INC. happily announces the launch of its newest product – CLIP, which remains the best solution to transforming headphones into wireless. After seeing the future of wireless audio, TUNAI has designed a product to make wireless connection simple and seamless in daily life.

Smartphones without a headphone jack is becoming an unstoppable trend, which also brings a new question – what happens to those wired headphones at home? Instead of putting the wired headphones on the shelf and spending additional money for a new pair of wireless headphones, CLIP is designed to transform any wired audiophile headphones into wireless without compromising audio quality in one plug.

“The product is designed to be intuitive, user friendly and compact featuring top grade audio technologies to preserve the authentic sound quality. The products Bluetooth range can go as far as 75m or 250ft in the open air, which significantly improves the choppy sounds from cross-body interference. The integrated cable management organizes the long headphone cables, making it near and clean. Its embedded high definition microphone makes quality voice calls and wireless recording possible. The voice assistant trigger button comes in handy when your phone is in the pocket and operating via voice is preferred,” explained Mr. Eric Chang, the Chief Technologist at TUNAI CREATIVE INC.

TUNAI CLIP key features include the following:

1. Plug and play

2. Authentic sound quality, in wireless

3. Super long Bluetooth range, more freedom

4. Improves cross-body interference effect, no more choppy sounds

5. First in the world to integrate cable management

6. High grade voice quality for phone calls and recording

7. Wireless recording, use as Bluetooth microphone

8. 1-key access to SiriTM, Google NowTM, S-VoiceTM



Plug and play

All that is required is to plug in, connect to the device, and CLIP is ready. If the audiophile headphone comes with a 3.5mm audio input, CLIP can transform the headphone into wireless in just a few seconds.



Authentic sound quality, in wireless

CLIP preserves the authenticity of sound using an advanced audio compression technology known as SRT – “Sound Revitalization Technology.” Instead of the traditional low quality audio compression SBC technology, CLIP supports AAC & MP3 to minimize distortion when sound is compressed for streaming over the air. The unique patent pending “Sound Revitalization Technology (SRT)” scans the received audio data, and rebuilds the distorted audio.



Super long Bluetooth range, more freedom

Through circuit optimization, CLIP boosts the Bluetooth range to 75m or 250ft, which is seven times longer than most Bluetooth devices. The super long range design gives users better freedom to move around both indoor and outdoor.



Improves cross-body interference effect, no more choppy sounds

Ordinarily, when placing a smartphone and Bluetooth receiver on two different sides of the human body, the Bluetooth signal may be degraded or temporary blocked by the human body as it acts as a huge resistance. This will result in a bad reception and sound may become choppy. In observation of this, TUNAI’s engineering team has put a huge amount of effort in providing the best user experience, and greatly minimize the choppy sound caused by “cross-body interference.”



First in the world to integrate cable management

CLIP comes with an integrated cable management to hide the long headphone cable, becoming the first in the world to combine cable management with a wireless headphone amplifier.



High grade voice quality for phone calls and recording

The embedded high-definition microphone allows high quality phone calls through CLIP. Simply press the button to answer incoming calls. A microphone mute button is also available to mute microphone during phone calls, especially during conference calls. To improve the voice call experience, CLIP has also adopted the noise reduction (NR) & acoustic echo cancellation technology to suppress the background noise.



Wireless recording, use as Bluetooth microphone

CLIP can also be used as a Bluetooth microphone for classes, seminars, interviews or conference calls. The embedded high-definition microphone can clearly pick-up voice at 7m or 23ft away at indoor environments. Combining the super long range capability and noise reduction technology, CLIP is an excellent Bluetooth microphone choice for students, journalists, business men, travelers and YouTubers.



1-key access to SiriTM, Google NowTM, S-VoiceTM

Voice is becoming the next generation interface to control smartphones. Use the voice trigger button on CLIP to wake up the voice assistant on smartphones. Speak out the request once voice assistant is awake, and let the smartphone do the rest.

Removing the headphone jack from smartphones is becoming the trend. TUNAI CLIP is an excellent solution to migrate audiophile headphones from wired to wireless, preserving the authentic sound and adding useful features.

CLIP has the following Technical Specifications:



Bluetooth 4.0 and backward compatible

Built-in cable management

High-Definition microphone

61dB SNR

-26dBFS Sensitivity

AAC and MP3 compression technology

Patent pending “Sound Revitalization Technology (SRT)”

Noise & echo cancellation technology

Microphone mute button

1-Key access to voice assistant

8hr non-stop playback time

Compatible with IPX4 water resistance

75m or 246ft Bluetooth range in open air

Size: 50mm x 45mm x 12mm or 1.97in x 1.77in x 0.47in

Storage Temperature: -20oC ~ 80oC or -4oF ~ 176oF

CLIP is now available at Amazon.com Starting from $59.99

CLIP Black: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N9GPWHG

CLIP White: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N7HBA8V

Micro site: http://www.tunai-creative.com/clip.html

Product images download: https://goo.gl/Rwwztr

Video: TUNAI CLIP - The Ultimate Wireless Headphone Amplifier: https://goo.gl/b8Fv2L

Video: TUNAI CLIP - Wireless Headphone Amplifier: https://youtu.be/Gk2AAIsYAwU

Video: TUNAI CLIP User Manual: https://youtu.be/Gk2AAIsYAwU

About TUNAI CREATIVE INC.

Founded in 2014, TUNAI gathered talents from various leading technology companies in Taiwan and Germany. We see the future of wireless and sound, and aim to innovate Bluetooth products to facilitate the upgrades for our customers and make wireless connection simple and seamless.

Contact us:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tunai.global/?ref=ts&fref=ts

Website: http://www.tunai-creative.com/clip.html

Media Contact

Rita Kuo

iDée Creatives Marketing Consulting Inc. on behalf of TUNAI CREATIVE INC.

ritakuo(at)ideecreatives(dot)com