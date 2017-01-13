Trident University Honors Military Members and First Responders

Travis Allen, Trident's President & CEO, stands with California State Assemblywoman, Sharon Quirk-Silva The Operation Gratitude event was an ideal way for Trident employees and community members to come together to express appreciation to the servicemen and women who touch our lives every day. - Travis Allen, Trident President & CEO

On December 9th, Trident University International (Trident) hosted an event to support Operation Gratitude, a non-profit, volunteer organization focused on lifting the spirits and meeting the evolving needs of the military and first responder communities.

The event, held on Trident’s Cypress campus, kicked off the campaign with a goal of generating over 2000 letters, cards, and heart-felt notes of gratitude for those who are currently serving and those who have served in the United States military, and for first responders.

VIPs in attendance included 65th District Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, Buena Park Mayor Beth Swift, and Cypress City Council members Stacy Berry and Jon Peat.

“The message of thanks hits close to home with us, as nearly 80% of our students are active duty, veterans, dependents, or serving in the National Guard,” stated Travis Allen, President and CEO of Trident University. “The Operation Gratitude event was an ideal way for Trident employees and community members to come together to express appreciation to the servicemen and women who touch our lives every day.”

In addition to Operation Gratitude, Trident University is also actively involved in outreach efforts for Snowball Express and Centurion Military Alliance – both benefitting military servicemen, women, veterans, and their families.

About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude sends over 150,000 care packages each year to deployed troops, veterans, new recruits, wounded soldiers, and their caregivers. These packages, which are highly sought after by recipients, contain food, personal hygiene products, entertainment items, and homemade articles, all of which are meant to ease the emotional burden of being separated from loved ones. Through collection drives, letter writing campaigns, and care package assembly, Operation Gratitude provides civilians in America a way to say “thank you” through active, hands-on localized events. Operation Gratitude is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, volunteer-based corporation, funded entirely by private donations. Since its inception in March of 2003, Operation Gratitude volunteers have assembled and shipped more than one million care packages.

About Trident University

Founded in 1998, Trident University International (Trident) is a leading online postsecondary university serving adult learners. Trident developed the Trident Learning Model, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills to enhance the lives and careers of students. Trident offers high-quality bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Visit http://www.trident.edu, Trident’s Facebook page, or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs.