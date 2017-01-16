ActiveOver50 Grew 46% in 2016 and 1,843% in Digital Sales

"Boomers and seniors still read print magazines but you need to offer digital as well"--Larry Hayes, publisher of ActiveOver50

ActiveOver50, a media company targeting boomers and seniors in the San Francisco Bay Area, announced that sales revenue grew 46% in 2016. Digital sales up 1,843%. Ad pages up 50%.

A 12-year old company, ActiveOver50 contributes its record growth to its editorial content and expansion of online products including eNewsletters, websites and marketing videos.

"We're seeing tremendous growth in our digital products but print is not dead either," said Larry Hayes, publisher of ActiveOver50. "Boomers and seniors still love to read print magazines that provide useful and interesting content written for them. But they're online as well so you need to offer both print and digital."

About ActiveOver50

Launched as a printed newsletter in 2005, ActiveOver50 morphed into a multimedia company producing a quarterly print/digital magazine, marketing videos, eNewsletters, websites and social media programs.

For more information about ActiveOver50, visit activeover50.com.