Anahata, a well-known software development service company in Australia announces Ambarish Mohan as their new Head of Open Source. The company has appointed him for his skills and experience to deal with the challenges in the software industry.

Anahata has appointed Ambarish Mohan as the new head on the basis of his experience. He has 14 years of experience in the field of Java and Java EE, prior to which he has also worked as a Java Architect at Oracle and other major software vendors and gained valuable knowledge about the industry during the tenure of his work.

Ambarish Mahon also has hands on experience to led a team of 20 developers and have worked for a huge number of clients across Europe, Asia and Australia. He has also developed various software applications for different industries like education, healthcare, construction and publishing. His years of involvement has helped him acquire vast knowledge and efficiency to deal with the clients and successfully handle the challenges of the industry.

Ambarish Mohan vast knowledge and experience in field of open source software designing has made him a great asset for Anahata. The decision of Anahata to make him the head of the Open Source Department is an attempt to harness the talent in a manner, which is beneficial for the organisation.

Mr. Pablo Rodriguez, the founder, owner and CEO of Anahata said, “The Company is highly thrilled and delighted to see Ambarish as Head of the Open source line and wishes to see the whole department achieving the new heights of success under his leadership. With his exceptional and outstanding skills, Anahata is looking forward to serve their customers with advanced products, features and services.”

Other than the Open Source Software Development, Anahata also offers other services related to business systems development and business system monitoring and support. To know more about the company you can them log on to their website http://www.anahata.net.au or make a call at 1300 47 2 23.

About The Company:

Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd is an Australian privately owned software development company with presence in Perth and Melbourne and specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications. The company was founded in Western Australia in 2010 by Pablo Rodriguez Pina. The company is Oracle Java Specialized Gold Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle Technology, such as Java, Java Enterprise Edition, MySQL or Oracle Database.