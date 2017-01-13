Julius Carter

In response to increasing demand for operations and asset management services, Natural Power has announced the appointment of Julius Carter as Head of Operations and Asset Management in North America. The addition of Julius will allow Natural Power USA to expand its footprint beyond the 3GW of North American wind projects for which it is currently providing operational support services.

Julius joins the team from Acciona Windpower North America where he led the operations and maintenance team to deliver one gigawatt of gross generation, consisting of 467 wind turbines installed across Montana, Iowa, Texas, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. He brings more than a decade of operational experience in renewables having previous roles at both an asset owner and an OEM.

Julius said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Natural Power team. Natural Power’s existing technical expertise and knowledge will integrate very well into a holistic operations and asset management approach designed to maximize asset performance while lowering cost of energy for our customers.”

Jim Adams, President of Natural Power North America, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Julius to the team. Natural Power North America continues to focus our services across the development, construction, operating and repowering phases of renewable energy projects. We look forward to supporting Julius as he continues to advance the operations and asset management team in North America.”

Natural Power has continued to expand across the US with offices in New York and Seattle. Most recently the business expanded the Seattle office to accommodate its growing number of employees, and moved to a new, larger facility at 2701 1st Ave Suite 440, Seattle WA 98121. The business provides asset management services on over 5 GW of renewable energy projects, equivalent to the top three US wind owners by capacity (according to AWEA 2015 Market Report figures). Its approach to ‘total asset management’ on operational projects includes a range of services for owners and financiers alike, including local site management and balance of plant services, advanced performance engineering analysis, remote monitoring services, and operational reporting and analysis.

About Natural Power

Natural Power is a leading independent renewable energy consultancy and products provider. The company offers proactive and integrated consultancy, management and due diligence services, backed by an innovative product range, across the onshore wind, offshore wind, wave, tidal, renewable heat, solar pv and hydro sectors, whilst maintaining a strong outlook on other new and emerging renewable energy sector in the US.

http://www.naturalpower.com

https://twitter.com/Natural_Power

https://www.linkedin.com/company/natural-power