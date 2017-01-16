“Being in the interior design and remodeling business, the addition of custom closets was a natural extension for us,” said Ross Pino, President, Concept II.

Concept II, known for its innovative kitchen and bath remodeling and tile store in East Rochester, has established a new subsidiary focused on the design and installation of custom closets. The custom closet line features custom designed storage solutions for spaces such as bedroom closets, dressing rooms, linen closets, pantries, mudrooms or other areas of the home in need of storage areas.

“Being in the interior design and remodeling business, the addition of custom closets was a natural extension for us,” said Ross Pino, President, Concept II. “In working with clients on kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects, we found there was a need for unique storage spaces.”

The Concept II custom closet line features closet solutions that are specifically tailored to the clients’ needs and the surrounding home design. New closets will look as though they have always belonged in the space while also giving the room a fresh and updated look. The designers at Concept II work closely with clients to determine custom closet necessities and make recommendations regarding style and functionality to achieve this balance.

“As with our kitchen and bath remodeling, when it comes to custom closets, what makes Concept II different is our designers’ ability to create a custom closet space around a client’s storage needs and the surrounding interior,” said Pino. “We want our clients to come away with a storage space that is functional, but also attractive.”

Concept II custom closets are designed using high quality materials and well-constructed cabinetry. Styling ranges from open shelving and hanging racks to cabinets and drawers for storage. Closet components are installed by the contractors at Concept II or through an outside contractor as selected by the client.

More information about Concept II’s custom closets and examples of their work can be found on their website at: http://www.concept-ii.com/custom-closets.

About Concept II

Concept II is a premier kitchen and bath design studio located in Rochester, NY. Concept II has distinguished itself in the industry with an unsurpassed design process, superb product lines, expert installation, and unmatched customer service both during and after a project. The design firm’s perspective and purpose is to provide quality finished products and a professional experience for our clients, wherever they reside. For more information, visit http://www.concept-ii.com.