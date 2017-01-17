New high-end apartment living has been introduced to Harbour Island. 500 Harbour Island, located at 500 Knights Run Ave. on Harbour Island in Tampa, is open for leasing, offering the latest in luxury, design and services to apartment residents. The 21-story high-rise building has 235 apartment homes comprised of studios, 1 & 2 bedrooms, 32 penthouse homes and five ground-level townhomes.

Meeting the market demand, 500 Harbour Island caters to a mixed demographic seeking an island lifestyle with sophisticated amenities and services. The location also offers the utmost convenience of being near the city with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. The unique amenity package includes an eighth floor amenity deck with views of Tampa Bay and downtown Tampa, a fourth floor infinity edge pool with a waterfall, cabanas, full high-tech clubroom, fitness center & spa, recreation center featuring big screen TV’s and pool table, outdoor TV entertainment venue, conference room, library, dog park and much more.

The local development team for 500 Harbour Island is comprised of Robert Moreyra and Peter Collins with Forge Capital Partners, and Phillip Smith and Greg Minder with Intown/Framework Group. The management company hired to oversee the leasing and management for 500 Harbour Island is Gables Residential.

“Our goal was to offer the Tampa market a high-end apartment home product backed by first-class customer service, and strategically develop this product on Harbour Island. Finding a site on Harbour Island makes the project that much more appealing to the high-end demographic we are targeting. 500 Harbour Island is a unique offering of ‘island living’ with the best of city living only a ferry ride, water taxi or short drive from home,” shares Phillip Smith.

With customer service at the forefront of importance for the new development, the developers also included a full service on-site concierge to provide services as needed and a 24-hour package room for the residents’ convenience. According to Robert Moreyra, “Based on market research, we believe there is adequate demand for a first-class, luxury rental community like 500 Harbour Island. We invested considerable resources in thoroughly planning the project’s amenities and services to cater to the desired demographic. We also brought in the best management company to support the needs of the residents.”

For more information visit http://www.500harbourisland.com or call (866) 693-8676.

About Forge Capital Partners

Forge Capital Partners is a Tampa-based, diversified, commercial real estate investment and investment management company. Forge and its principals have executed on more than $1 billion in commercial real estate investment transactions over the past decade. Forge is currently developing multi-family rental communities in Tampa, Clearwater and Sarasota, Florida.

About Intown/Framework Group

Intown/Framework Group is a joint venture between Intown Group, whose principal is Greg Minder, and Framework Group, whose principal is Phillip A. Smith. Intown Group specializes in residential and commercial urban developments that beautify landscapes, revive communities and complement lifestyles. It was established to create livable, sustainable and impactful projects in urbanized areas of Florida and the Southeastern U.S. Framework Group is an urban-focused development, construction and consulting company. It specializes in the acquisition, design, development and construction of complex, high-density infill multi-family communities.

About Gables Residential

Gables Residential is an award-winning, vertically integrated, real estate company and privately held REIT specializing in the development, construction, ownership, acquisition, financing and management of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Gables Residential owns, develops and manages communities in high-growth U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, South Florida, Southern California and metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gables also provides third party management services in the New York, Baltimore, Frederick, Tampa, Phoenix, Seattle, Charlotte, Central and North Florida markets.

Gables manages over 31,000 apartment homes and approximately 550,000 square feet of retail space and has received national recognition for excellence in development, construction, management, sales, marketing, learning and development, benefits and corporate accommodations. These achievements reflect the impact of our experienced and dedicated team members, our superior knowledge of the markets served, and our expertise in development and management.