Allegis Global Solutions (AGS), the world’s largest privately held talent management firm, was named both a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s 2016 Managed Service Provider (MSP) Landscape with PEAK Matrix™ Report for the second consecutive year. Leader is the report’s highest designation.

Everest Group evaluated 19 global MSP providers for market success and delivery capability. Providers were rated as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants. Additionally, Everest Group recognizes Star Performers as providers that show the strongest relative year-on-year movement on the PEAK Matrix. Notably, AGS demonstrated the highest rating in market success of all 19 service providers.

AGS is the first-ever service provider to have achieved Star Performer status for two consecutive years and the only Star Performer in the Leader category for 2016.

“To have been rated a global MSP Leader and Star Performer for the second year running is a testament to our belief in innovation, investment in technology, and undying commitment to excellent service,” said Steve Schumacher, senior vice president of MSP at AGS. “We’re very proud of this recognition and look forward to continued growth in 2017.”

Everest Group cited AGS’s multiple strengths in its assessment:



Experience serving large-market clients (60 percent of its MSP client base);

2016 launch of SIGMA MSP, AGS’s MSP offering geared towards small- and mid-market businesses;

Strong presence in Asia Pacific, enabling AGS to manage multi-country and multi-continent deals;

Unique ability to provide end-to-end SoW (services procurement) management services;

Solid capabilities in labor workforce analytics, including predictive analytics around workforce optimization and its ACUMEN platform, a business intelligence offering for measuring key performance indicators; and,

Investment in Talent Tech Labs, a talent acquisition technology incubator, which has helped AGS provide cutting-edge technology solutions to clients.

“Allegis Global Solutions has strong global coverage with specialized offerings catering to all buyer segments. Its investment in analytics and talent acquisition technology has served it well in offering different types of talent acquisition services to its clients,” said Everest Group Practice Director Arkadev Basak.

Everest Group collected proprietary data from 19 MSP providers, including more than 500 MSP deals, the operational capabilities of each provider, and buyer surveys and interactions. Everest Group defines MSP as the transfer of ownership of all or part of the management of an organization’s contingent/temporary staffing activities on an ongoing basis.

About Allegis Global Solutions

Allegis Global Solutions is founded on a culture that is passionate about transforming the way the world acquires talent by delivering client-focused solutions that make a difference for businesses worldwide.

From refining how you manage your contingent workforce to strengthening your employer brand to recruit top talent, our integrated solutions drive the business results you’re after.

As an industry leader, we draw upon decades of experience to design innovative tools, products and processes. We develop competitive practices that position organizations for growth and we deliver the insight needed to succeed in today’s global marketplace.