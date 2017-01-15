Albertsons Companies Specialty Care Achieves ACHC Accreditation

“We’re serious about patient health, safety, and medication management, so we’re proud to show that diligence with the highly regarded ACHC accreditation for our specialty care services.” - Mark Panzer, SVP, Albertsons Companies

Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) is pleased to announce that Albertsons Companies has achieved accreditation for its specialty care services. Albertsons Companies is the largest national food and drug chain with this accreditation and its own in-house specialty care service for pharmacy patients.

Accreditation by ACHC reflects Albertsons Companies’ dedication and commitment to meeting national standards to facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care. This accreditation also gives Albertsons Companies more industry adaptability, which translates to increased patient affordability and accessibility to these specialty care services.

“Our patients are our first priority. By offering specialty care services with an in-house team of clinical experts, our patients can continue to go to their local pharmacy and work with the same health professionals they know and trust to get these specialty medications,” states Mark Panzer, SVP, Albertsons Companies Pharmacy Health and Wellness, “We’re serious about patient health, safety, and medication management, so we’re proud to show that diligence with the highly regarded ACHC accreditation for our specialty care services.”

Albertsons Specialty Care services provides patients prescribed specialty medications used to treat complex conditions such as cancer, hepatitis C, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, mental health, addiction recovery, human growth hormone deficiencies, and hemophilia. Through these services, patients are provided with comprehensive, personalized care to expedite their access to medications and help them achieve optimal clinical and economic outcomes.

Albertsons Specialty Care manages this area of pharmacy with an internal team of technicians and pharmacists that work with patients, physicians, payers and the patients’ local pharmacies to coordinate care, provide clinical services, overcome affordability issues and support adherence to these highly needed, yet often costly medications.

“For an organization to provide specialty care services, they need to know and adhere to a comprehensive list of unique pharmacy requirements. Albertsons Companies meets all of these, in addition to the national standards, so they can manage these intensive medications and the obligatory special handling for their patients, which is what our organization looks for when awarding an accreditation,” states Tim Safley, Director DME, Pharmacy, and Sleep.

Since the introduction of its Pharmacy Accreditation program in 1996 (and as the first accrediting body to offer accreditation in Specialty Pharmacy), ACHC has grown to become a leading national accreditation organization with more than 900 pharmacies accredited in the U.S. With a broad array of pharmacy compliance solutions, including accreditation programs for specialty, infusion, long term care, and non-sterile and sterile compounding services, ACHC is positioned to be the solution of choice for all organizations. ACHC is also committed to providing educational resources that facilitate continuous compliance.

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 19 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is dedicated to helping people across the country live better lives. In 2015 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave more than $270 million in food and financial support to the more than 2,200 communities it serves, improving the lives of millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities, and veterans outreach. Albertsons Companies is committed to making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.

ACHC is a non-profit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. The organization has CMS Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS and a Quality Management System that is certified to ISO 9001:2008. ACHC is the provider’s choice for accreditation because of its personal Accreditation Advisors, relevant and realistic standards, competitive pricing, and a friendly, consultative approach to accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

For more information on ACHC Accreditation programs, or to download ACHC Accreditation Standards, please visit http://www.achc.org or contact customerservice(at)achc(dot)org or (855) 937-2242.