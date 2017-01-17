BlumShapiro's new employees recently participated in an orientation program at the firm's West Hartford, CT headquarters "BlumShapiro is always looking to hire the best and brightest to continue to build a best-in-class organization that offers the skill set our clients demand", said Joseph A. Kask, chief executive officer of BlumShapiro.

BlumShapiro, the largest regional accounting and business consulting firm based in New England with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, today announced it has appointed nearly 50 staff and intern positions since the beginning of 2017.

A total of 48 new hires and interns, all who began in January, fulfill positions in BlumShapiro’s tax and audit departments in offices located in West Hartford and Shelton, CT; Newton and Quincy, MA; and Cranston, R.I.

“We always look to hire the best and the brightest in our ongoing effort to build a best-in-class team that offers the skills set our clients demand,” said Joseph A. Kask, chief executive officer of BlumShapiro. “In addition, our new employees add to the economic vitality and community spirit in the regions in which they live and work. They strengthen BlumShapiro’s core values of commitment, expertise and excellence.”

“We welcome our newest additions to the BlumShapiro team and look forward to a long and successful future together,” said Sara Bell, chief human resources officer of BlumShapiro. “With 30 percent of BlumShapiro personnel working at the firm for more than a decade, our employee longevity and engagement has become a true differentiator in the industry.”

According to Bell, a significant part of BlumShapiro’s staff expansion can be attributed to its very extensive college recruiting process. During the recruiting period from late August to November, the firm attends career fairs, facilitates presentations, participates in scholarship programs, and interviews hundreds of college students from 16 area higher-education institutions in the New England region for its internship program and staff roles.

In 2016, BlumShapiro was selected as the #1 firm in the New England region for the second consecutive year based on total revenues, total employees and management advisory services or consulting.by Accounting Today. In addition, the firm was selected as the “Best Accountant or CPA Firm” in the 2016 Hartford Magazine Readers Poll and honored with a 2016 When Work Works Award by the Families and Work Institute and the Society for Human Resource Management for its use of effective workplace strategies to increase business and employee success.

BlumShapiro is the largest regional business advisory firm based in New England, with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The firm, with over 400 professionals and staff, offers a diversity of services which includes auditing, accounting, tax and business advisory services. In addition, BlumShapiro provides a variety of specialized consulting services such as succession and estate planning, business technology services, employee benefit plan audits and litigation support and valuation. The firm serves a wide range of privately held companies, government and non-profit organizations and provides non-audit services for publicly traded companies.