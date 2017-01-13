Microids Announces the Development of Syberia 3 on Nintendo Switch

Microids is proud to announce the development of Syberia 3, the upcoming game of Benoit Sokal, on the highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch. The release date of Syberia 3 on Nintendo Switch will be announced soon.

“We can’t wait to see Syberia fans discover Kate Walker’s new adventure on Nintendo Switch.” said Elliot Grassiano, Vice President of Microïds. “Nintendo, with the Switch, brings one more time a whole new innovative vision to the game industry and we are proud to be part of it.”

About Syberia 3:

Impersonating Kate Walker, players will benefit from a brand new way to freely explore striking landscapes and circumvent their mysteries and puzzles in ways they have not experienced before.

The story begins when Kate is found left for dead on a shore by the Youkol tribe, a nomadic people caring for their snow ostriches during migration. Trapped, prisoners in the city of Valsembor, they will have to find together a way to continue their journey in a chase against their enemies and unexpected challenges. While at the same time, Kate’s past is catching up with her…

The release date of Syberia 3 on Nintendo Switch will be announced soon. It will be fully dubbed in French, English, Russian, Polish and German with subtitles in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Russian, Polish, Czech, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, simplified and traditional Chinese. The original soundtrack is composed by Inon Zur (Fallout 4, Dragon Age, Prince of Persia), who has already scored Syberia 2

