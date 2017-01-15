Cavern Technologies Achieves Top-Tier Compliance

“We believe it is important to go above and beyond to deliver industry-leading security, availability, connectivity, and reliability for all our clients.” - John Clune, CEO, Cavern Technologies

Cavern Technologies recently completed meticulous audits to achieve the data center industry’s pinnacle of security and availability compliance, Service Organizational Control (SOC). Cavern attained both SSAE 2016 SOC 1-Type II and SSAE 2016 SOC 2-Type II levels of audit compliance. This designation gives colocation and managed hosting clients and prospects assurance that Cavern’s processes and technologies are optimized and maintain the highest levels of redundancy, security, and reliability.

To achieve this level of SOC compliance, Cavern Technologies’ entire operation underwent a comprehensive audit conducted by an independent third party for the review period spanning November 1, 2015 to October 31, 2016. The audit included review of Cavern’s team, processes, and technologies to confirm rigid criteria set by the AICPA to protect client data were met and/or exceeded. The SOC 2 compliance review focused specifically on Cavern’s internal controls related to security, availability, confidentiality, privacy, and data integrity to certify high standards of protection from unauthorized physical and logical access.

Staying ahead of the curve for compliance is a pillar of Cavern’s service. “Protecting our clients’ mission-critical infrastructure has always been priority one. We believe it is important to go above and beyond to deliver industry-leading security, availability, connectivity, and reliability for all our clients,” states Cavern CEO, John Clune. “We are pleased with the audit results. Achieving these levels of SOC compliance is another step in our continuous efforts to maintain position as the premier data center provider in the Midwest.”

