Southlake resident, Fort Worth native, and self-made internationally-renowned life coach, author and speaker Johnny Wimbrey has dedicated his life to passing on wisdom and motivation to all generations.

On January 10, the motivational icon is going back to where his career path started, where his path shifted for the better: KD Conservatory in Dallas (http://www.kdstudio.com/). From 10 to 11am in KD Theatre just across the parking lot from the school, Wimbrey will discuss how to create one’s own destiny - not just based on general knowledge, but on his own experiences.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new KD students, seeing some old friends and showing my gratitude for their role in my success,” Wimbrey said. “I wouldn’t be here without that school.”

As a young man, Wimbrey himself faced a violent world of drugs and gangs on the urban streets of Fort Worth. After enrolling at KD Conservatory, he found himself on a completely different path. Instead of destruction, danger, and negativity, he steered toward a life of doing good through perseverance and creativity.

“When Johnny came to us, he was not in a good place,” said Kathy Tyner, founder of KD Conservatory. “After all this time, look at where he is now. He’s empowering others to fight through life’s adversities and create their own destinies.”

Author of the best-seller, From the Hood to Doing Good, Wimbrey outlines his life’s journey of living in a battered women’s shelter and growing up as a young drug dealer. After going through near-death experiences and losing a good friend, he chose to turn his life around and inspire

others to do the same.

At KD Conservatory Wimbrey was positively influenced and he is paying it forward. Wimbrey believes everyone is on a path of opportunity no matter what stage of life they are in. Whether a student is 18 or 60, they will benefit from Wimbrey’s inspirational words. KD Conservatory is a breeding ground for success and empowerment, and regularly demonstrates that passion and creativity are crucial life skills. Tyner is enthusiastic. “We look forward to seeing how Johnny lights a fire beneath our current students!”

About KD Conservatory

