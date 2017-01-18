Resolve to Eat More Apples for American Heart Month

There’s a renewed urgency to prevent heart disease, and incorporating apples into a regular diet is just one small step we can all take now.

Floundering on New Year’s resolutions? Need an excuse to get back on track? February is American Heart Month and the perfect time for a reset. The U.S. Apple Association agrees and recommends starting each day with apples, a habit proven by multiple studies to combat many of the factors that contribute to heart disease.

The U.S. Apple Association – which represents apple growers and producers nationwide – developed a new, heart healthy Apple Smoothie Bowl recipe to celebrate American Heart Month.

“People who regularly eat apples and apple products are more likely to have lower blood pressure, trimmer waistlines and reduced levels of oxidized LDL – the bad cholesterol,” said Korenna Wilson, Director, Consumer Health, USApple. “This year marks the first time the U.S. life expectancy has dropped in decades. There’s a renewed urgency to prevent heart disease, and incorporating apples into a regular diet is just one small step we can all take now.”

“An Apple Smoothie Bowl, a new spin on the traditional morning power drink, is not only heart healthy, it’s filling and packed with energy. This recipe stars apples, bananas, granola and kale, but the fruit and vegetable combinations are endless,” Wilson added.

“Apple Smoothie Bowls”

Developed by the Seaside Baker on behalf of USApple

Makes 1 large smoothie or two small smoothie bowls

Ingredients



1/2 small apple, cut in quarters-seeds and stem removed

3/4 cup chopped kale, ribs and thick stems removed

1/2 banana

1/2 cup apple juice

1/2 cup ice

Granola

Sliced apple and other fruit for garnish

Prep



Combine first 5 ingredients in a high powered blender and blend until smooth.

Pour into bowls and top with granola and sliced fruit.

Enjoy immediately.

Seeking more apple inspiration for American Heart Month? Visit USApple.org for a bounty of heart healthy recipes and details on essential apple health research.

