PR News is now accepting entries for the Agency Elite Awards, an annual awards program that recognizes the best in the PR & marketing agency sector, honoring the top campaigns (both in internal and external) and the individuals and teams that make them happen. The entry deadline is March 3, 2017 and the late deadline is March 10, 2017.

For more information on the Agency Elite Awards, visit: http://www.prnewsonline.com/Agency-Elite-2017.

The Agency Elite Awards are divided into campaign and people categories. Agencies worldwide, of all sizes are eligible to enter. Non-agency organizations can nominate or enter on behalf of an agency.

Winners and honorable mentions will be awarded in the following categories:

Agency "Awe" Professional of the Year

Agency Team of the Year

Client Campaigns



Advocacy

Branding

Business to Business

Cause/CSR

Community Relations

Consumer Marketing

Content Marketing

Crisis Management

Digital/Social Media

Financial Communications

Marketing Communications

Marketing to Youth

Marketing to Women

Measurement/Evaluation

Media Relations

Media Training

Multicultural Marketing

Nonprofit/Association

Public Affairs

Product Launch

Publicity

Reputation Management

Search Engine Optimization

Word of Mouth/Viral

Writing/Editing

Internal and Promotional Campaigns



Best Training/Education Program

Community Relations/Volunteer Programs

Diversity Initiatives

Internal Communications

Proprietary Software/Client Solutions

Promotion of Firms (marketing, advertising, PR)

Website

For questions regarding the Agency Elite Awards, contact Jessica Placencia at jessica(at)accessintel(dot)com. For sponsorship and exhibit information, contact Amy Jefferies at ajefferies(at)accessintel(dot)com.

