Bay View Suites Paradise Island, one of the Bahamas’ best kept secrets, is welcoming 2017 with multiple value-added offers for travelers seeking to trade in their winter blues for those of paradise: crystal clear waters and big open skies. See below for the current offerings, which can also be found at http://www.BayViewSuitesParadiseIsland.com.

Spend the Day At Aquaventure

Offer valid for arrivals now though January 29, 2017

Bay View Suites Paradise Island has partnered with Atlantis Paradise Island’s Aquaventure to provide access to the neighboring waterpark with this special offer. Guests who book four or more nights will receive a complimentary day pass to the waterpark for up to two adults and one child 12 and under. Aquaventure is a fun, kid-friendly water park equipped with swimming areas, pools, water slides, river rides and more. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable and must be used by January 29, 2017. Guests can book directly with the hotel upon arrival or during their stay.

Winter 2017 Added Values

Bay View Suites Paradise Island is making it easy for travelers to explore the surrounding area through special partnerships with area businesses. The below offers are exclusively available to guests, now through April 30, 2017, and can be coordinated through the hotel directly. All deals can be found at http://www.bayviewsuitesparadiseisland.com/special-offers.

Two for the Price of One – Catamaran Cruise

With this deal, visitors can receive two tickets for the price to spend a morning or afternoon cruising on a 57-foot Flying Cloud Catamaran in the turquoise waters of the Bahamas. The experience includes a visit to a beautiful secluded beach, swimming, snorkeling and complimentary tropical rum refreshments. Cruises are 3.5 hours long and depart at 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. (not available Thursday or Sunday). The cost is $80.00 per person (children 12 and up are subject to adult pricing) and the coupon will be issued at time of purchase. Price and times subject to change.

Nearby Restaurant Discounts

•Tortuga Rum Cake:10 percent discount, unlimited during your stay. Hotel ID required. Only available at the Paradise Village location, Tortuga Rum Cake sells a range of sweet treats with Caribbean flair and gourmet products and gifts.

•Dunkin’ Donuts:10 percent discount, unlimited during your stay. Hotel ID required. Only available at the Paradise Village location, Dunkin’ Donuts serves sandwiches, bakery items and hot and cold beverages.

•Anthony's Restaurant:10 percent discount, unlimited during your stay. Hotel ID required. Located at Paradise Village, Anthony’s is an affordable, family-friendly restaurant serving ample portions of fresh Bahamian seafood, pizza, pasta and world-famous ribs. Reservations can be made through the hotel.

•Luciano's Italian Restaurant:10 percent discount, unlimited during your stay. Hotel ID required. Located in Nassau, Luciano’s focuses on fresh ingredients and incorporating Bahamian twists into classic Italian dishes. Reservations can be made through the hotel.

About Bay View Suites Paradise Island:

The Bay View Suites Paradise Island offers outstanding accommodations at an affordable price, with varying room options including large one-bedroom suites, townhomes and villas that feature fully equipped kitchens and a wide-range of amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi. The hotel has four acres of private tropical gardens and three swimming pools, as well as well as the on-site restaurant, the Hibiscus Terrace. The hotel is situated in the heart of Paradise Island within walking distance of the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, the Atlantis Casino and white sandy beaches. The historic downtown Nassau is only minutes away, offering easy access to shopping, dining and sightseeing.

About Paradise Island:

Paradise Island in the Bahamas is known for its beautiful white sand beaches, turquoise blue water, the Caribbean’s best entertainment and nightlife options, Celebrity-Chef restaurants and more. The destination has a spectrum of hotels and resorts, ranging from budget minded to family friendly to all-inclusive adult’s only resorts. This easily accessible destination is serviced by non-stop flights from most major US cities, and is conveniently located less than an hour from South Florida and less than three hours from the Northeast. Discover better vacation options at GoParadiseIsland.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Carlyn Topkin/Madison Murach

Lou Hammond Group

212-891-0214

carlynt(at)louhammond(dot)com

madisonm(at)louhammond(dot)com