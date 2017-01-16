SEND International Launches Diaspora — North America

Violence, economics, education — these forces push people around our globe. About 244 million people live outside their birth country; together, they would qualify as the fifth-largest nation on earth.

The United States and Canada have welcomed more than 50 million of these immigrants, many of them from countries where Western missionaries cannot live. Seeing this great opportunity to reach the unreached, SEND has launched a new field: Diaspora — North America.

Diaspora comes from the Greek verb “to scatter.” The term describes the millions of refugees, economic migrants, international students and government workers who now live far from home. SEND’s Diaspora — North America effort helps believers connect with the unreached who have become their neighbors through praying, giving and going.



Pray. To help people pray specifically, SEND is launching a quarterly enewsletter with updates and prayer requests from our teams serving diaspora communities.

Give. Support specific projects that engage diaspora communities.

Go. SEND is recruiting for two of our four teams living among diaspora communities, with more opportunities coming in the future. We have paths to service for short-term and long-term workers.

People can explore these opportunities, find educational resources and sign up for the Diaspora — North America newsletter at http://www.send.org/diasporaNA.

SEND International is an interdenominational faith mission agency with around 600 missionaries in more than 20 areas of Asia, Eurasia, Europe and North America. SEND’s mission is to mobilize God’s people and engage the unreached in order to establish reproducing churches. SEND members are multinational and are recruited and sent from sending offices and partner agencies around the world. For more information on SEND’s mission and ministries, visit http://www.send.org.

Contact information

Amy Walters

awalters(at)send(dot)org