Oasis Solutions Appoints New Marketing Manager

Philana Callahan has accepted the role of Marketing Manager at Oasis Solutions (http://www.oasisky.com), an award-winning business management software partner for Sage software, NetSuite ERP, SugarCRM and Adaptive Insights. The Marketing Manager is a new position created after tremendous growth in the company required someone to manage awareness of the Oasis brand and services.

As Marketing Manager, Philana works closely with the Senior VP of Business Development to identify target customers and the best ways to reach them, as well as inform current customers of all Oasis has to offer. "Philana has been a tremendous addition to the Oasis team. From day one she came in, rolled up her sleeves and got to work. Her positive sunny disposition is a real pleasure to have in our office and she’s been a delight to work with.", said Aaron Rosenberg, Senior VP of Business Development. Other duties include experimenting with different marketing channels to determine effectiveness, tracking lead generation, and supplying the Oasis team with marketing materials to help them succeed.

Philana holds an MBA from Bellarmine University (http://www.bellarmine.edu) and a BA in Advertising from Western Kentucky University (http://www.wku.edu). She began her career in account management at an energy company before switching industries to pursue her passion in digital marketing. She held an account management role at a couple of small digital agencies before moving to the client side of the business. "I am so excited to be a part of the Oasis family and be tasked with managing the brand. Our commitment to quality and custom solutions is evident in the loyalty our customers show."

About Oasis Solutions

Since 1991, Oasis Solutions Group has been serving businesses throughout North America with software consulting, development, training, and support. With more than 200 years of combined industry experience, our team of software specialists offer expertise in accounting, human resource management, sales force automation and custom software development.

Oasis Solutions has offices in Louisville and Lexington, KY, and Nashville, TN.

It's Not Just What We Bring To The Table, It's Who. To learn more: http://www.oasisky.com/