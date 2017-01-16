We are proud and honored to be included in the 2017 Edition of the Best Law Firms in the United States

Tenn And Tenn, P.A. is proud to receive and to be included in the 2017 Edition of the Best Law Firms in the United States. The publication U.S. News and World Report together with Best Lawyers have publicly announced the inclusion of Tenn And Tenn, P.A. in the areas of Family Law, Family Law Mediation and Personal Injury Litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.

Award Winning Law Firm in New Hampshire:

Tenn And Tenn, P.A. is a boutique litigation law firm in New Hampshire that is dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities of the legal system. With uncompromising persistent and professionalism, their lawyers work hard to obtain the best results possible for their clients and fight to protect their rights. Tenn And Tenn has been consistently recognized over the years as proving high quality legal representation in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense and family law matters, among other areas of law.

Awards Received by Tenn And Tenn:

Three of the senior lawyers of Tenn And Tenn, P.A. were selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers of America, 2017 Edition. They are attorneys Mary Tenn, John Tenn and James Tenn. The three were selected by their peers for inclusion in this august group of lawyers in America.

“We are proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering top-notch legal services to our clients,” said John Tenn, Tenn And Tenn’s managing partner and one of the 2017 Best Lawyer selected.

Mary E. Tenn was recognized for her work in Family Law, while John J. Tenn was recognized for his work in Personal Injury Litigation, and James J. Tenn, Jr. was recognized for his work in Personal Injury Litigation, Family Law Mediation and Family Law.

Legal Services Provided by Tenn And Tenn, P.A.

