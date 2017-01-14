Kutchins, Robbins & Diamond, Ltd. (“KRD” “firm”) is pleased to announce the merger of Popowcer Katten, Ltd. (“Popowcer Katten”)

“KRD continues to grow through both organic growth and merger opportunities and Popowcer Katten has a strong cultural fit and clear path for integration”, stated Allen Kutchins, Co-Managing Partner for KRD. “This merger means great things for our clients, employees and vendors.”

Leonard Popowcer stated, “Together we will be able to provide our clients a more extensive service offering.” “We are excited about this merger. It is apparent KRD has a talented, dedicated staff and I am confident we are well positioned to successfully move the firm forward.”

This merger creates greater client service opportunities, giving the firm dual offices in Schaumburg and Chicago, exceeding 65 employees. The firm will be offering traditional accounting and assurance, tax strategies and preparation, and business services, in addition to other specialized services. “This merger gives the firm the capacity to handle large clients and complex issues while still being small enough to provide specialized services to our clients”, stated Kutchins.

About Kutchins Robbins and Diamond, Ltd.

KRD is a full service accounting and financial advisory CPA firm. KRD helps clients accomplish their goals through listening and utilizing proactive and strategic thinking methods to help grow their organization and build personal wealth. KRD occupies contemporary office quarters in Schaumburg, and now Chicago; and serves privately held companies. They provide a full range of client services: audits, reviews and compilations; financial, retirement and estate planning; accounting and software consulting; tax and business valuations services. KRD’s technology resources is state of the art and their working environment is team-oriented and supportive. Explore more at http://www.krdcpas.com

About Popowcer Katten Ltd.

Popowcer Katten, Ltd. provides personalized accounting, tax and advisory services to privately held businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. Their accounting and auditing services are tailored to meet the specific needs of their clients, from organization activities through the growth of their operations to efficient and profitable enterprises. Clients include manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors, contractors, advertising agencies, professional service corporations, traders and investors. Popowcer utilizes its expertise in the areas of Subchapter S corporations, LLCs, qualified retirement plans, trusts, gifts and estates to reduce the family tax burden to its lowest level while providing timely filing of all required tax returns.

Corporate Website: krdcpas.com

Corporate Contact: Pamela Gerhardt (email: pgerhardt(at)krdcpas(dot)com)