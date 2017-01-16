iPhone & iPad Repair Comes to Bellevue, WA

Jet City Device Repair has opened a new iPhone and iPad repair store in downtown Bellevue, WA. Their number one offering is cracked screen repair but they also replace batteries, charging ports, cameras, and more.

The business was started in the Seattle basement of Matt McCormick in 2007. He’d left a software programming job at Microsoft to start a small web development business. After breaking his own phone and fixing it he decided to put his design and software skills to work and built a little side business fixing phones for people.

“What started as a small side project,” notes McCormick, “eventually grew to take over my basement and, at the urging of a close friend, became a full-time business. Today we have 6 stores serving retail customers, two repair depots fixing iPads & Chromebooks for schools, 27 employees, and we expect to do 5 million in 2017 sales.”

Jet City’s business has been built through McCormick’s basic business philosophy: Take care of your employees first, they’ll take great care of your customers, and with happy customers you can’t help but have a solid bottom line.

According to the Yelp reviews of their other stores, Eastside residence suffering from broken iPhones & iPads are in for some exceptional service. Their other stores in Seattle, Redmond & Tukwila average 4.5 stars or better with over 700 reviews.

“A number of our competitors, including Apple, can fix devices. What really sets us apart is our constant focus on making this a great experience for our customers,” says McCormick.

He lists the following as the major advantages Jet City Device Repair provides to its customers:

1. Same day appointments.

2. iPhones fixed in 20-30 minutes.

3. iPads fixed in 1-2 hours.

4. Lifetime guarantee on all work.

“Our biggest advantage over the Apple store,” Matt says, “is our ability to help people today - not a week from today.”

Their store officially opened on January 2nd, 2017 and is located at 968 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA. Details of the store can be found on their website at jcdrepair.com.