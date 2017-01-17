The Digital Fineprint Team Working with Accenture and its partners will be a great opportunity for our company's development, and we can't wait to help more clients!

Digital Fineprint, an InsurTech startup that harnesses social media to super-charge insurers' online propositions, has been selected to take part in Accenture’s Fintech Innovation Lab in London, from over 300 applicants.

The FinTech Innovation Lab is an annual 12 week accelerator program taking place in London, New York and Asia-Pacific that brings together early stage financial technology companies and the world’s leading insurers and banks.

Entrepreneurs aiming to innovate financial services participate in the program to help them fine-tune and develop their technologies and business models in a collaborative environment designed to accelerate product development. Alumni from previous years include Logical Glue, Digital Shadows, uTrade and Squirro.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for Digital Fineprint, which recently closed a $400k funding round, doubled its team size and was awarded Appointed Representative status for insurance by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Founder and CEO Erik Abrahamsson believes that participation in the Fintech Innovation Lab will provide the boost needed to bring Digital Fineprint to the forefront of the InsurTech ecosystem, “We couldn’t be happier with our progress in the last three months. We are post-revenue, have a solid pipeline, an obscenely talented team and now we have the privilege of being mentored by the top names in insurance and tech. Working with Accenture and its partners will be a great opportunity for our company's development, and we can't wait to help more clients.”

The Fintech Innovation Lab runs from January to March and will take place in the newly opened purpose-built Canary Wharf offices designed by innovation ecosystem specialists The Trampery.

To learn more about Digital Fineprint, visit http://www.digitalfineprint.com or email press(at)digitalfineprint(dot)com