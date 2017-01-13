Madwire® Recognized as Northern Colorado Leading Private Company

We are thrilled to be named on the Top 250 Private Companies list again this year. It is an honor to be to be recognized among Colorado’s top companies.

Digital marketing and software firm, Madwire® is excited to announce that they have been named a top private company for the 5th year by Coloradobiz Magazine. Madwire ranked in the 6th spot among Northern Colorado companies and 73rd in the state. With their many years of experience and proven track record in digital marketing and helping businesses grow, Madwire is proud to be named as a top private company.

The Coloradobiz 250 Top Private Companies list is determined by revenue growth. Madwire saw 68% growth from 2014 to 2015 and climbed 20 spots on the 2016 list. Since it’s founding in 2009, Madwire has grown by over 5000%.

Madwire was founded in 2009 with a mission to bridge the gap between software as a service (SAAS) based marketing software and full-service marketing firms. With that mission in mind, Madwire became both- a software and service hybrid (SaSH®) offering world-class digital marketing software and professional marketing services through a single integrated platform called Marketing 360®.

“We are thrilled to be named on the Top 250 Private Companies list again this year. It is an honor to be to be recognized among Colorado’s top companies”, said JB Kellogg, Co-Founder and COO of Madwire. “The first year that we made this list, we were ranked in the 122nd spot. Our continued growth is a testament to our innovative culture and world-class team”.

About Madwire®

Marketing 360 provides world-class digital marketing software & highly skilled professional marketing services through a single, powerful platform. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 and has grown exponentially since its founding. For more information about Marketing 360, visit http://www.marketing360.com.