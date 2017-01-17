Leg Cramp or Blood Clot Dr. Mirza realized that patients weren’t using life-saving devices because of the inconvenience associated with some of them, so he set to work designing a more life-friendly option in the form of the Medshoola™ Compression Pump.

Medicine, physical therapy, and a health plan are needed after someone experiences a blood clot in the form of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or a pulmonary embolism (PE), but a plan for improving the individual’s quality of life is important, too.

When people are recovering from DVT/PE, it’s too easy for them to reach a point of feeling like they exist for treatment instead of to enjoy life. Fear of another clot, the discomfort of damage, and the anxiety that can come with not fully understanding treatment or the cause of blood clots can be debilitating.

While preventing DVT/PE is ideal, there is no way to change the past or stop a clot that already happened. Instead, it’s important to shift focus to improving the person’s current life and preventing a reoccurrence.

When life suddenly changes, many people are tempted to withdraw from friends, family, and social outings. However, the person recovering needs social support more than ever as they recover. Studies confirm a strong link between social/emotional support and better health and recovery.

However, people simultaneously need support and struggle when it comes to asking for help. Medical staff, care givers, friends, and family can help by understanding the needs of someone recovering from DVT/PE.

Simple things like rearranging furniture to make it easier to get around can make a large difference as can dropping off a ready-made meal. Learning about their condition and treatment makes it easier to avoid anxiety and worry. Having someone help them follow through with treatment means avoiding increased damage from another clot.

Patients who find some aspect of their treatment so challenging that they consider abandoning may not realize that other treatment options exist or that modifications can be made that help. If you’re struggling, talk to your doctor.

Another helpful step is learning about lymphedema products and the role they play in recovery and prevention. Dr. Mirza realized that patients weren’t using life-saving devices because of the inconvenience associated with some of them, so he set to work designing a more life-friendly option in the form of the Medshoola™ Compression Pump.

Many sequential compression devices (SCD) are simply too awkward and bulky to be practical. A portable, battery operated pump that folds into its own carrying case allows patients more freedom without compromising care.

